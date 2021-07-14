Register
19:07 GMT14 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    India's Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally ahead of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections, in Chennai on 28 March 2021.

    India's Main Opposition Congress Struggles to Keep Party Together Ahead of Big Elections

    © AFP 2021 / ARUN SANKAR
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082869769_0:47:3072:1775_1200x675_80_0_0_5f2167b7d805fe365c43b3e72716ff73.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107141083383073-indias-main-opposition-congress-struggles-to-keep-party-together-ahead-of-big-elections/

    Last year, 23 prominent leaders of Congress wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi demanding internal reforms. After being snubbed by the top leadership, Jyotiraditya Scindia - who was recently inducted as a federal minister in Narendra Modi's cabinet - walked away from Congress and joined BJP in 2020.

    Ahead of the forthcoming elections in Hindi-speaking states of northern India, the country's main opposition party - Congress - is scrambling to keep their cadres together.

    The party's general secretary in West Bengal, Rohan S Mitra, on Wednesday resigned from his post after blaming his departure on state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. In his resignation letter, he wrote: "The sycophants surrounding you have not only brought your downfall but also led to the ultimate downfall of the party in the state with no visible signs of revival in the near future."

    ​Mitra's resignation comes days after Abhijit Mukherjee, the son of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee and a prominent Congress leader, switched sides to join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). Disgruntled members from West Bengal have consistently called for the state's party chief Chowdhury to be stripped of his position.

    Sources earlier this week confirmed to Sputnik that Chowdhury will be asked to step down from his position as leader of Congress in the Lower House of the Parliament.

    The rift in the party's Punjab unit too has widened with two leaders - Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh - casting covetous eyes at the nomination to become state chief ahead of the assembly elections scheduled in the first quarter of next year. Amid the infighting, Congress' upper-caste face in Uttar Pradesh - Jitin Prasada - quit the party before the state assembly elections.

    Diagnosing a leadership crisis, members of Congress have pointed the finger of blame at the Gandhi family which allegedly controls the party. Since Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief after the debacle in the 2019 general elections, there have been several pleas to conduct inter-party elections to choose a party chief.

    "(Rahul Gandhi) has to take over as party chief - there is no other way. We respect Sonia Gandhi and her decisions but she trusts very few people. Rahul is more open to ideas. The infighting in states is because the top leadership has failed to come up with solutions," a Congress member from West Bengal told Sputnik.

    The Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in four recently held state elections, especially in West Bengal where the party failed to secure a single seat. In the post mortem held after the elections, a lack of funds and faulty state leadership was blamed for the poor performance.

    The party's income decreased by more than $26 million from the year 2018-2019 to 2019-2020, according to the audit report last month. "The lack of funds hindered the campaign outreach project during the elections. When Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were travelling to poll-bound states every day in helicopters, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was using the party's resources as his personal property," a Pradesh Congress Committee member said.

    Related:

    Government In Fool's Paradise If It Thinks It Can Control Thoughts of Millions, Says Congress Leader
    Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi: Deliver Vaccines to Everyone Then Tell What Your Heart Says
    Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe at Modi Gov’t Over Inflation in India
    Tags:
    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sputnik, elections, West Bengal, opposition, India, Congress
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse