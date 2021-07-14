Security Forces Gun Down Top Commander of Pakistan-Based Terror Group Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir

According to police data, as many as 53 terrorists have been killed in the first six months of 2021 in Kashmir. The security forces have also managed to arrest over 110 terrorists and over ground workers (OGWs).

Three suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including top commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira, have been killed in an encounter with security forces in India's Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

Speaking to Sputnik, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police official said Wednesday's encounter took place in the Pulwama District following security forces launching a cordon-and-search operation after being tipped off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

"The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated. Three terrorists were killed in the encounter", Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar stated.

Kumar further stated that the now-deceased top commander of LeT, Huraira, was involved in several attacks on security forces and was carrying out recruitment efforts in Kashmir.

​"The killing of LeT's top commander is a big success for the security forces as the terrorist group was planning to create unrest in the territory ahead of Independence Day", Kumar added. India marks its Independence Day on 15 August.

Security forces along with local police are carrying out a search operation in the area while authorities have imposed a strict curfew in the district.

"A curfew has been imposed on the entire town of Pulwama as a precautionary measure to avert any untoward incident. Internet services have also been snapped", the Jammu and Kashmir administration said in a statement.