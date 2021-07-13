S. Korea's Krafton Ropes in Tesla to Feature Its Cars in New PUBG-Replacement Game Made for India

South Korean video game brand Krafton has partnered with tech mogul Elon Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla to let players drive and watch its cars in a new game, designed especially for India.
Following the exit of popular mobile game PlayersUnknown Battleground (PUBG) owned by Chinese tech major Tencent from India last year, Krafton launched a PUBG-like game, especially for Indian gamers on 2 July.
This new game is called "Battlegrounds Mobile India", which reportedly crossed the 34-million-user mark within one week of its launch in the country.
With the Krafton-Tesla deal, Indian players will be able to access Tesla's Gigafactory in four fixed locations across the map and watch the complete production process of a Tesla Model Y car. Players will also be able to drive and experience the Tesla cars with their famous self-driving "auto-pilot" feature.
While Krafton is aiming at luring in more Indian gamers to increase engagement on its platform, Tesla is in the process of setting up shop in India.
Tesla chief Elon Musk had tweeted last year that his brand's high tech cars will be running on Indian roads soon.
