Police Use Water Cannon on BJP Supporters Protesting Against Water Shortage in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Monday used water cannon to disperse supporters of the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who were protesting outside the residence of the city's Water Minister Satyendar Jain.
Jain is in charge of several ministries in the Delhi government such as Health, Home, Power, Public Works Department, Industries, Urban Development & Flood, and Irrigation and Water.
The city is ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the federally ruling BJP is its main opposition in the legislative assembly.
On Monday, BJP protesters blamed Delhi's government for not securing a proper water supply in the city during these scorching summer months.
After the protest intensified with slogans, the police resorted to using water cannon to move the masses away.
What an irony, using water cannon on people protesting water crisis, if they knew, they might have carried some buckets 🤔#delhi #bjp https://t.co/g6XefnuGAs— abhishek singh (@just_asabhi) July 12, 2021
Delhi police used drone to watch Delhi BJP protest and used water cannon pic.twitter.com/umIMjwJ1ai— Delhi Uptodate News (@DelhiUptodate) July 12, 2021
#BREAKING— Exact Newz 24 (@Exactnewz24) July 12, 2021
Source: ANI pic.twitter.com/HnYFYJbOE5
