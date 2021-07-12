Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods in India's Himachal, Cars Swept Away, Properties Damaged – Video

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast has issued an “orange level” warning in the state as extreme weather wreaks havoc.

A cloudburst at a popular tourist destination in India’s Himachal Pradesh state has triggered flash floods, officials said on Monday.

Speaking to Sputnik, a senior police officer said the cloudburst occurred in the Kangra District in the morning. No casualties have so far been reported.

Several video clips of the incident have gone viral on social media showing massive torrents of water.

The footage also shows several cars being swept away by the water. Several hotels and properties have also been damaged.

Disturbing pictures coming from Dharamshala, HP.



When you concretise an absolute beauty, receiving more than 3000mm of rainfall in Monsoon, where will the water go?

🎥Siddharth Bakaria pic.twitter.com/FZhJbNFCDx — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 12, 2021​

​Police officials said the downpour has blocked the national highway of Shimla District, a popular tourist destination, while water levels in the state's major rivers continue to rise following the monsoon rains.

Videos shared by Twitter user shows the magnitude of the flash floods.

Orange Alert in #Dharamshala in #HimachalPradesh after a huge cloud burst pic.twitter.com/D52FHzN0Wk — Holidays Hunt (@HolidaysHunt) July 12, 2021

​Authorities in Himachal Pradesh are concerned for the safety of tourists in the area.

"We have been raising the issues to stop travel to our state. People from different parts are coming here and chances of the virus spreading are increasing. Now with floods, people's lives are at risk,” said Vipin Chandra from the Kangra District.

“Apart from the locals, tourists will also be stuck as the highways will be shut down and chances of cloudburst or landslide will increase with Monsoon," he added.