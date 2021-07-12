Register
13:02 GMT12 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Afghan soldiers pause on a road at the front line of fighting between Taliban and Security forces, near the city of Badakhshan, northern Afghanistan, Sunday, July. 4, 2021.

    Afghanistan Rejects Reports That India is Supplying Arms to Afghan Forces to Help Fight Taliban

    © AP Photo / Nazim Qasmy
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0b/1083358505_0:125:3072:1853_1200x675_80_0_0_0bd8dede0b609e5b4a00f73df3af786d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107121083365386-afghanistan-rejects-reports-that-india-is-supplying-arms-to-afghan-forces-to-help-fight-taliban/

    While India and Afghanistan entered a “strategic partnership agreement” in 2011, Delhi has been wary of supplying arms and ammunition to Afghanistan. Delhi’s defence cooperation with Kabul so far has been largely limited to training Afghan troops. Back in 2016, India also supplied four Russia-made attack helicopters to Afghanistan.

    The Afghanistan Embassy in Delhi has denied news reports that New Delhi has been supplying arms to the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) to help fight the Taliban.

    "These reports are not true at all," an embassy spokesperson told Sputnik.

    Multiple Pakistan-based sources, including leading English daily The Express Tribune, have claimed that India flew in “two cargo planes” loaded with artillery shells to Afghanistan on 2 July.

    ​According to the newspaper, the same cargo planes returned with around 50 Indian officials from New Delhi’s consulate in Kandahar.

    India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 11 July disclosed that “India-based personnel” at the Kandahar consulate had been flown back due to “intense fighting” in the southern Afghanistan province, which borders Pakistan.

    “I want to emphasise that this is a purely temporary measure until the situation stabilises. The Consulate continues to operate through our local staff members,” Indian Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

    In the ongoing hostilities between the Taliban and Afghan government forces, New Delhi has consistently thrown its weight behind an “Afghan-owned, Afghan-controlled, and Afghan-led” peace process, at the same time maintaining that it's in touch with “various stakeholders” in the war-ravaged nation.

    “We are both committed to an independent, sovereign, united and democratic Afghanistan,” Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar said at a joint press conference after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow last week.

    The Taliban fighters, emboldened by the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, have been overrunning the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) in offensives across the country. According to the group’s own admission as well as several Afghan media reports, the Islamists now control crossings at Afghanistan’s southern, western, and northern borders.

    Last week, the Taliban also claimed control of a strategic district located at the tri-border of Tajikistan, China, and Pakistan in the Badakhshan province.

    Regional powers including Russia, Iran, and India have expressed concern over the spillover of the intra-Afghan conflicts into their borders.

    At a meeting between a high-level Taliban delegation and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov last week, the Islamist outfit assured Moscow that it would “not violate” the borders of the Central Asian countries, as per a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

    The Taliban, at a press conference after meeting the Russian envoy, claimed that it now controls nearly 85 percent of Afghanistan.

    Related:

    India Looks to Iran, Russia to Preserve Its Interests in Afghanistan as US Draws Down Presence
    Modi's Security Advisor Visits Kabul to Dispel Concerns on India's 'Non-Involvement' in Taliban Deal
    Taliban 'Supports' Many Terrorist Groups that Target India, Cautions Afghanistan’s Envoy to Delhi
    Tags:
    Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, iran, Russia, Taliban, Afghanistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse