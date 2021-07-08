Register
16:57 GMT08 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A member of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) surveys the site after a deadly blast in residential area in Lahore, Pakistan June 23, 2021

    ‘Baseless Propaganda’: India Rejects Pakistan’s Claim RAW Was Involved in Lahore Terror Attack

    © REUTERS / MOHSIN RAZA
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083338935_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_5e2a91533087b1923321959826470625.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107081083338512-baseless-propaganda-india-rejects-pakistans-claim-raw-was-involved-in-lahore-terror-attack/

    Three people were killed and 24 others injured in the deadly explosion in Lahore on 23 June, which took place near the residence of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist who runs the Islamist-linked charity Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD). JuD is widely recognised as a front for terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

    India on Thursday rebuffed Pakistan’s allegations that New Delhi’s spy agency the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was involved in a Lahore bomb blast last month, as it described Islamabad’s claim as “baseless propaganda".

    “Pakistan would do well to extend the same efforts in setting its own house in order and taking credible and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from its soil and against terrorist who find safe sanctuaries there”, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to a question from Sputnik during a weekly briefing.

    “The international community is well aware of Pakistan’s credentials when it comes to terrorism. This is acknowledged by none other than its own leadership, which continues to glorify terrorists like Osama Bin Laden as martyrs,” the Indian official added.

    The reference by the Indian Foreign Ministry was to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who last year called slain Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden a “martyr” while addressing the country’s National Assembly.

    Addressing a press conference in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad city on 4 July, the country’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf alleged that India’s RAW spy agency “masterminded” the Lahore attack.

    “I can tell you with full confidence that this [Lahore] attack is directly connected to India’s sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan”, claimed Yusuf.

    Speaking at the presser, Inam Ghani, the provincial police chief of Punjab (where the city of Lahore is located), disclosed that three Pakistani nationals were arrested for allegedly carrying out the attack.

    Ghani and Yusuf, however, refused to disclose the identity of the Indian “mastermind”, despite repeated questions from Pakistani reporters.

    The blast on 23 June in Lahore’s Johar town locality took place after a bomb planted inside a black-coloured vehicle exploded, killing three people and injuring 24 others. 12 vehicles were also damaged in the blast. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage accessed from the site of the explosion shows a man in a black top and lower (salwar-kameez) exiting the vehicle nearly 30 minutes before the bomb exploded.

    Related:

    Mastermind of Mumbai Terror Attack Hafiz Saeed Charged with Terror-Funding by Pakistani Court
    Convicting Hafiz Saeed a Pakistan Int’l Obligation - Sources in India's External Affairs Ministry
    'Hostile Intelligence Agency' Behind Lahore Blast, Suspects Identified: Pakistani Province Chief
    Tags:
    9/11, Osama Bin Laden, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Hottest Time of the Year: Miami Swim Week Kicks Off in Florida
    Hottest Time of the Year: Miami Swim Week Kicks Off in Florida
    Quiet Goodbyes
    Quiet Goodbyes
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse