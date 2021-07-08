Massive Fire Breaks Out at India's Central Bureau of Investigation in Delhi - Videos

A massive fire broke out at the headquarters of India's premier investigative agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in Delhi on Thursday.
According to Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg, several fire engines were rushed to the scene and the building has been evacuated.
"The call was received around 11:36 (Indian time) about a fire in the CBI building, accordingly six fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire has been brought under control and no injury has been reported so far", Garg told Sputnik.
Fire in CBI Building in New Delhi. Fire tenders arriving. More details awaited. @SandhyaTimes4u @NBTDilli pic.twitter.com/n6cYHNsScn— Ravi B. Dwivedi (@ravibdwivedi_ST) July 8, 2021
Fire at CBI HQ B1 block Delhi @AdityaRajKaul @rohanduaT02 @TOIIndiaNews pic.twitter.com/lB7towVSLU— P Naveen (@PNaveenTOI) July 8, 2021
Garg added that the fire occurred in an electric cable/transformer room and in an air conditioner room in the second basement of the building.
All comments
Show new comments (0)