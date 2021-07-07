Register
13:44 GMT07 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Humanitarian Aid Delivered to Afghan Village by NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan

    India Looks to Iran, Russia to Preserve Its Interests in Afghanistan as US Draws Down Presence

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr / MC2 David Quillen
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1b/1083250171_0:5:1200:680_1200x675_80_0_0_a3706d5db46ca736ff513e1c46bf0cb0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107071083325963-india-looks-to-iran-russia-to-preserve-its-interests-in-afghanistan-as-us-draws-down-presence/

    In November 2018, India sent a delegation comprising two former diplomats to Russia to attend the “Moscow-format” talks themed around the security situation in Afghanistan. Representatives of 12 countries attended the talks, which also marked the first time that Indian government representatives sat at a table with the Taliban*.

    Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar on Wednesday embarked on a two-day visit to Russia, with the security situation in Afghanistan set to be one of the priorities during his bilateral consultations in Moscow, as per officials.

    An Indian Foreign Ministry statement said on Tuesday evening that Jaishankar would be holding talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, and Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky during his Moscow trip.

    “Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues, including cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as well as exchange of views on various regional and international issues”, the Indian statement said.

    ​Meanwhile, Jaishankar made a stopover in Tehran on Wednesday, en route to Moscow.

    Incidentally, Jaishankar's Iran visit came on the same day as Tehran hosted a high-level Taliban delegation for talks with representatives of the Afghan government.

    ​​According to the Taliban's official spokesperson, the delegation was headed by senior negotiator Shir Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai. The Taliban leaders also met Afghan government representatives, led by former Vice President Younus Qanooni.

    The development comes at a time when the Islamist insurgent group is continuing its assault on Afghan government positions, even as Kabul assures that government forces will “retake” their positions.

    Since 1 May, Taliban fighters have taken over more than 26 percent of Afghanistan’s districts. On Wednesday, the group claimed that its fighters now control a strategic district located at the tri-border of Tajikistan, China, and Pakistan in the Badashkhan province.

    Concerned over the escalating violence in Afghanistan, regional powers have been closely observing the developments. Tajikistan has mobilised nearly 20,000 troops at the Afghanistan border.

    The Indian Embassy in Kabul said on Tuesday that it was “closely” monitoring the situation in districts where the Taliban has reportedly overpowered Afghan forces.

    On Tuesday, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also met Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay.

    ​On the same day, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar hosted envoys from regional countries. The meeting was attended by Indian Ambassador to Kabul Rudendra Tandon, sources told Sputnik.

    Regional Powers Must Have a ‘Joint Strategy’ on Afghanistan, Says Analyst

    Observers say that at present, Iran and Russia, being regional powers, hold considerable sway over the Taliban.

    “Countries such as Russia, Iran, and China have all wanted some sort of a unity government in Kabul, with a possible power-sharing arrangement between the Taliban and the Kabul administration. However, it has been hard to convince the Taliban to agree to those terms till now”, veteran Indian strategic analyst Qamar Agha tells Sputnik.

    “The problem with the Taliban is that they are zealots”, says Agha.

    He further reckons that the security situation in Afghanistan will be more of a concern for neighbouring nations than for the US.

    “The US has virtually abandoned the democratically elected government of Afghanistan now. All their actions are helping the Taliban. That’s why there is a need for joint strategy among regional countries such as Iran, Russia, China and India”, he suggests.

    The security situation in Afghanistan has regularly featured in bilateral consultations between Delhi and Moscow since the peace deal between the Taliban and the United States was sealed in Doha in February last year.

    “The Taliban movement is part of the Afghan society and a decision on the settlement should foresee the participation of all political and ethnic religious groups of Afghanistan. Otherwise it is not going to be stable”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during his visit to India in April this year.

    The top Russian diplomat also said that New Delhi and Moscow should “regularly exchange” notes on Afghanistan.

    India, however, denies having held any bilateral talks with the Taliban, with the Foreign Ministry only saying that Delhi is in touch with "various stakeholders" in Afghanistan.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Related:

    ‘What Are They Talking About’: Taliban Slams US Over Calls to ‘Preserve Gains’ of Last 20 Years
    Is India Indicating a Departure from its Stance on Taliban as World Powers Intensify Negotiations?
    Taliban 'Supports' Many Terrorist Groups that Target India, Cautions Afghanistan’s Envoy to Delhi
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Taliban, Iran, Russia, US, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Charles, Prince of Wales, kisses his bride, Lady Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when they appeared before a huge crowd, on 29 July 1981, after their wedding in St Paul's Cathedral.
    Time to Pucker Up! Most Iconic Smooches of All Time on International Kissing Day
    Quiet Goodbyes
    Quiet Goodbyes
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse