'Where is Your Mask'? Barefoot Kid Pokes Careless Tourists in India in Viral Video

A video of a barefoot, stick-wielding little boy on a busy street in the Indian tourist town of Dharamshala, is drawing widespread public attention on social media.
The zealous boy is seen intercepting a steady stream of people, stopping those who are not wearing their masks, and asking them curtly, "Where is your mask?"
He is seen admonishing those without masks, tapping them with his yellow stick, before questioning their COVID irresponsible behaviour.
Thousands of tourists have literally flooded the hilly towns after temperatures soared in the country's central plains in the past fortnight, coupled with the easing of lockdown norms.
Dharamshala in the state of Himachal Pradesh, located at an elevation of 1,457 metres, is hugely popular for its cool, sylvan environment and also for being the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile.
Poor little Kid on the streets of Dharamshala asking "EDUCATED" People where are their Masks?— मुकुल यादव (यदुवंशी)🇮🇳 (@Yadavji_) July 6, 2021
Kid deserves a lot of Appreciation♥️ 👏 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/1BSq9v5SeW
The video has gone viral as netizens hail him as a "true Corona warrior".
A kid requesting people to follow covid-19 norms in Dharamshala's Bhagsu Nag— Pawan Bhardwaj (@PawanKbhardwaj) July 5, 2021
A real corona warrior 🙏🙏🙏#HimachalPradesh #coronavirus #CoronawarriorKid pic.twitter.com/k7SGD1HPWM
This little Warrior was seen on the streets of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. He was asking people to wear masks. The brave kid himself didn't even have shoes to wear but still didn't forget to wear a mask. Now say who is educated and who is uneducated?#WearAMask pic.twitter.com/hJoRgQD97z— Aman bhandari 🇮🇳🙏🕉️ (@Amanbhandari404) July 6, 2021
