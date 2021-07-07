Register
10:39 GMT07 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indians hold placards protesting against the alleged gang rape and killing of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh state, in Gauhati, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020

    Street Crimes, Abduction, Rape of Women Have Risen in Delhi This Year, Fresh Police Data Reveals

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081480844_0:0:3208:1804_1200x675_80_0_0_a6bed7057f6b8ce34d3414623d1ba85c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107071083324705-street-crimes-abduction-rape-of-women-have-risen-in-delhi-this-year-fresh-police-data-reveals/

    In 2020, the Delhi Police reported a 15 percent drop in crime compared with the number of cases that were registered in 2019. The situation, however, is not the same in the Indian capital this year.

    The Delhi Police have revealed in freshly released data that crime against women in the capital witnessed a sharp rise during the first six months of 2021. 

    Between January and June this year, a total of 833 rape cases were registered in Delhi, marking a 43 percent surge compared with last year. 

    Snatching incidents have also witnessed a 46 percent rise, totalling 3,800 cases. Street thieves, usually on foot or on two-wheeler vehicles, briskly pull gold chains and wallets from the necks and hands of unsuspecting people and flee. Sometimes attempts at street-snatching result in traffic accidents and even death. 

    In addition, 942 robbery cases, particularly targeting females, have also been filed in the Indian capital this year so far, the Delhi Police said in their report. 

    ​Ranjana Kumari, a well-known social activist, told Sputnik that she was shocked to see so many crime cases, especially against women, happening in public areas. 

    "Last year during lockdowns, cases of domestic violence had risen. This year however, it is shocking to see so many crimes in public places despite second COVID wave and lockdowns. If at a time all social dynamics stand disturbed, misogynistic men do not change their attitude, it will take a century for Indian women to feel safe in their own localities, cities and countries", Kumari said.

    Taking an optimistic approach to the future safety of women, the activist said she has "great hopes from the millennials and the generations following them to bring a revolutionary change with all men respectfully seeing women as equals".

    Following a series of shocking rape cases, including the infamous 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape, the Delhi administration has been ramping up efforts to ensure the safety of women in the capital.

    Chains, Pixabay
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Delhi's Women Commission Rescues Lady Bound in Chains for Months - Video
    Last year, the National Commission for Women (NCW) launched a special WhatsApp line in a bid to help women in distress.

    The Delhi government has also installed over 200,000 CCTV cameras and street lights to light up dark spots around the city.

    Over 14,000 marshals and security officials were also deployed on buses transporting daily commuters around the city, the Times of India reported in March 2020, citing Delhi Police officials. 

    Last week, Balaji Shrivastava, the newly appointed Delhi Police commissioner, held a crime review meeting with security officers. Shrivastava has directed police officials to keep strict check on the problem of street crime at a time when the capital is gradually going back to normal now that COVID lockdown curbs in the city are being relaxed.  

    Talking to Sputnik, Taniya Tikoo, a 27-year-old women's rights activist and news industry entrepreneur based in Delhi, said the growing amount of crime against females in the region is a matter of grave concern. 

    "A lot of crimes against women mainly transpire from the mindset of the perpetrators who have for long felt that women are inferior to them. The need of the hour now is to have local authorities organise gender sensitisation workshops so that men understand the concept of equality and women understand their rights", Tikoo said. 
    Tags:
    Sputnik, Delhi, New Delhi, police, Police, police, police, Police, police, Police, police, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Charles, Prince of Wales, kisses his bride, Lady Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when they appeared before a huge crowd, on 29 July 1981, after their wedding in St Paul's Cathedral.
    Time to Pucker Up! Most Iconic Smooches of All Time on International Kissing Day
    Quiet Goodbyes
    Quiet Goodbyes
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse