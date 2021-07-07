Bollywood Veteran 'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar Breathes His Last in Mumbai, 'End of an Era' Say Celebs

As iconic actor Dilip Kumar succumbed to his illnesses and died on Wednesday morning, the film industry of India lost one of its first ever superstars.
His family friend Faisal Farooqui took to Twitter to share the news of his passing away from the actor's official account.
With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021
We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui
The actor, who was born on 11 December 1922 as Mohammed Yusuf Khan but later adopted the stage name "Dilip Kumar", had been in and out of the hospital for some years due to age-related health complications.
In a lustrous career spanning over 50 years, which started in 1944 even before India gained its independence from the British Raj, the actor enjoyed a massive fan following in India and even abroad. His intense choice of roles earned him the title of "Tragedy King" from his fans.
The news of his demise has left Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan as well as top politicians Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, posting heart-felt condolences on social networking sites.
Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021
Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021
Deepest condolences to Sairaji🙏🏼#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf
To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh
My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2021
His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/H8NDxLU630
At present, the details about the iconic actor's last rites remain unknown.
