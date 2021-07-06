Register
20:19 GMT06 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    India Rejects Reports of Closing Down Its Embassy in Afghanistan Amid Escalating Violence

    © REUTERS / Nazim Qasmy
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083313767_0:207:3073:1935_1200x675_80_0_0_3fec1a1e49e3ddeb0c988b2f2cd1fcb7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107061083318717-india-rejects-reports-of-closing-down-its-embassy-in-afghanistan-amid-escalating-violence/

    Concerns over the security of Indians in Afghanistan have increased as US and allied troops withdraw from Afghanistan in the lead-up to the 11 September deadline proposed by President Joe Biden in April this year. At present, Taliban fighters are involved in intense fighting with Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) across the country.

    India on Tuesday rejected news reports that it was closing down its embassy and consulates in Afghanistan, even as New Delhi said that it was “closely monitoring” the evolving security situation around Kandahar and Mazar-i-Sharif.

    Untill last year, India had two more consulates in Afghanistan, one in Herat near the Iran border and another one in Jalalabad near Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Overall, it had four consulates and an embassy in Kabul.

    New Delhi, however, closed down the ones in Herat and Jalalabad, citing the deteriorating COVID situation in Herat and increased security threats in Jalalabad.​

    Earlier in the day, a social media account popular in Indian national security circles claimed that India was flying back its citizens and officials from Afghanistan.

    ​The clarification by the Indian Embassy in Kabul comes days after Delhi issued a 13-point advisory to its citizens traveling and working in the insurgency-ravaged South Asian nation.

    The Indian advisory on 29 June warned Indian citizens against undertaking any “non-essential travel” in Afghanistan, also cautioning that they remained at risk of being kidnapped by militants in the country.

    “Any essential movement may please be kept as discrete as possible.  Movements generally should not have a predictable pattern and timing and routes taken should be changed to maintain an element of surprise. It is advisable to be in a high state of alertness during essential movements,” it stated.

    The official advisory also called upon Indian companies in Afghanistan to “take up necessary security measures” to protect their employees working across different locations in the country.

    India is Afghanistan’s largest regional donor and has so far given more than $3 billion towards Afghanistan’s reconstruction efforts.

    “Our development partnership, including more than 550 Community Development projects covering all 34 provinces, is aimed at making Afghanistan a self-sustaining nation,” stated Indian foreign minister Subramaniam Jaishankar, giving an overview of New Delhi’s involvement in the country.

    Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate on Afghanistan on 22 June, Jaishankar called for an “immediate reduction” in violence in the country, as he noted that the withdrawal of the American-led coalition forces from Afghanistan was leading to a rise in militant attacks against civilians.

    On its part, New Delhi has repeatedly backed the idea of an “inclusive, Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process” in the country, also backing intra-Afghan negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

    However, India has so far denied reports that it is directly talking to the Taliban, despite a Qatari diplomat last month claiming that Indian officials were “quietly” paying visits to Doha to engage with the Taliban leadership based in the Qatari capital.

    Sources in the Indian foreign ministry last week also rejected rumours of a meeting between Taliban officials and Jaishankar during the latter's recent visits to Doha. The claim was aired by a Pakistan-based journalist.

    New Delhi, however, claims that it is in touch with “various stakeholders” in Afghanistan in the ongoing peace process.

    Related:

    Is India Indicating a Departure from its Stance on Taliban as World Powers Intensify Negotiations?
    Taliban 'Supports' Many Terrorist Groups that Target India, Cautions Afghanistan’s Envoy to Delhi
    ‘What Are They Talking About’: Taliban Slams US Over Calls to ‘Preserve Gains’ of Last 20 Years
    Tags:
    Doha, Kabul, foreign troops, US, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Foreign Ministry, Taliban, Afghanistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Charles, Prince of Wales, kisses his bride, Lady Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when they appeared before a huge crowd, on 29 July 1981, after their wedding in St Paul's Cathedral.
    Time to Pucker Up! Most Iconic Smooches of All Time on International Kissing Day
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse