Register
03:27 GMT06 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man receives a Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India, February 13, 2021.

    Indian Police Investigate Scam COVID-19 Inoculation Centers as 'Thousands' Got Fake Jabs - Report

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083314979_0:0:3076:1730_1200x675_80_0_0_5ae7fa00ce0e405efc92526622a8d017.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107061083314957-indian-police-investigate-scam-covid-19-inoculation-centers-as-thousands-got-fake-jabs---report/

    Between April and early June, India was hit by a second wave of COVID-19, which infected millions and killed tens of thousands across the country. Daily infections have gradually decreased since peaking in May, allowing authorities to ramp up their vaccination program as the country recovers.

    Thousands of Indian citizens were given fake vaccines against the novel coronavirus at scam inoculation programs, and the authorities are investigating the matter, CNN reported on Monday.

    Authorities began their investigation when some of the scam victims became suspicious of the vaccination certificates they received. The fake vaccination centers were active in late May and early June, according to the report.

    One of the fake vaccine centers, according to a resident quoted in the report, took place at a housing society where residents had to pay cash and no one had any side effects afterward.

    Vishal Thakur, a senior official with the Mumbai Police Department, reportedly told the outlet that 12 scam vaccination sites had been set up across the city, with the phony physicians injecting their victims with saline water. Thakur claimed that an estimated 2,500 people received bogus vaccine doses, with the organizers earning $28,000 in fees.

    "We have arrested doctors," he is quoted in the report as saying. "They were using a hospital which was producing the fake certificates, vials, syringes."

    The law enforcement official reportedly added that a total of 14 people have been arrested so far, and the police expect that number to grow as the investigation continues.

    Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a centralized vaccine program in which the government supplies individuals with free immunizations. According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, more than 62 million people have been fully vaccinated, accounting for around 4.5% of the country's population.

    In late June, the country's Bombay High Court issued a filing regarding a claim from one of the victims confirming the identities of at least 2,000 scam victims. The claims are "really shocking," according to the filing, which also urged state and local authorities to act to protect innocent individuals.

    Related:

    'Self-Medication Caused Second Wave of COVID-19 to Turn Dangerous in India', Says Pulmonary Expert
    TV, Fridge, Utensils: Vaccine Incentives Multiple in India Ahead of Looming Third COVID Wave
    Alarm Bells Ring as COVID-19 Found in River and Lakes in India's Gujarat State
    'Wastewater Holds Early Clues to COVID Outbreak, Can Transmit Infection', Warns Expert in India
    Is India's 'Failed' COVID Policy Behind the Spike in Cases in Neighbouring Countries?
    Tags:
    scam case, scams, scam, vaccinations, vaccination, Vaccines, Vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A cake is pictured during a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's 50th Birthday, on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 3 July 2021.
    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse