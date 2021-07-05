Opposition Slams Modi Gov't After India's Oldest Political Prisoner Dies in Hospital

India's opposition parties have slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal government after the country's oldest under-trial prisoner passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday.
The 84-year-old Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Stan Swamy was charged with violating an anti-terror law in October 2020 for his alleged involvement in the Bhima Koregaon case. Swamy was denied bail on medical grounds even though he suffered from Parkinson's disease.
Taking to Twitter, Bihar-based Rashtriya Janata Dal (RDJ) wrote in Hindi, "Congratulations to the dictator of the country for the murder of Father Stan Swamy".
देश के तानाशाह को फादर स्टैन स्वामी की 'हत्या' की मुबारकबाद!— Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) July 5, 2021
Fourteen academicians and activists implicated in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case are still languishing in jail. Clashes marred the commemoration of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon in the state of Maharashtra, where one person was killed and several suffered injuries.
The country's main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi offered condolences and wrote: "He (Swamy) deserved justice and humaneness".
Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Father Stan Swamy.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 5, 2021
He deserved justice and humaneness.
Demanding the release of all political prisoners, the Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist (CPIML) said: "He was murdered by the fascist state".
Activist Father #StanSwamy passed away today. He was murder by the fascist state! He was incarcerated under draconian #UAPA for standing up for peoples’ rights & against state repression. And despite his deteriorating health, he was denied bail.— CPIML Liberation (@cpimlliberation) July 5, 2021
Free all political prisoners! pic.twitter.com/li9TqjcYGp
Fr #StanSwamy will always be alive in our hearts and memories. His devotion towards the betterment of oppressed class is unmatchable.— Dr. Nitin Raut (@NitinRaut_INC) July 5, 2021
But his devotion got him jailed in the regime of the manuvist BJP government. None can forgive BJP for its cruelty. #RIPStanSwamy pic.twitter.com/NFY1RqymFQ
India: I am very saddened to hear that Fr #StanSwamy has passed away. A defender of indigenous peoples’ rights. He was held in detention for the past 9 months. The EU had been raising his case repeatedly with authorities. https://t.co/DNpNa1r8cq— Eamon Gilmore (@EamonGilmore) July 5, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)