Register
07:39 GMT05 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo, protesting farmers ride tractors and shout slogans as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India

    Farmers in India to Demonstrate Against New Agri Laws Outside Parliament, Police to Tighten Security

    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083209241_0:116:3072:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_f5ebf1c11a9f355cb298809747883ef9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107051083309154-farmers-in-india-to-demonstrate-against-new-agri-laws-outside-parliament-police-to-tighten-security/

    Since November, Indian farmers have been camping out on Delhi's borders for the revocation of three new farm laws passed in September 2020 by the Narendra Modi-led federal government. Talks between farm leaders and the government have not succeeded in reaching any compromise so far.

    Protesting farmers in India have decided to further intensify their efforts and hold a demonstration outside the Indian Parliament every day during the monsoon session. The monsoon session will be held from 19 July to 13 August.

    "A group of around 200 farmers will protest against the Narendra Modi government's three farm laws outside parliament every day during the monsoon session", spokesperson Darshan Pal from the major farmers' union Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) told Sputnik. 

    ​SKM is an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions that are managing protests and communicating among the farm leaders. 

    "This is an ultimatum. We can't wait forever, and we are being forced to move into the capital", Pal said. 

    The farmers had earlier planned to march towards the Indian Parliament, but it was called off.

    "We will ask opposition lawmakers to raise the issue every day inside the House while we will sit outside in protest", he said.

    SKM has said they will intensify their protests, move farmers along with their tractors to the vicinity of parliament, and organise demonstrations across the country.

    Speaking with Sputnik, a Delhi Police official on condition of anonymity said, "So far no official communication has been made from the farmers' end". 

    ​The official also confirmed that police will increase barricading and security on Delhi's borders - Singhu, Ghaziabad, Tikri, and parliament if farmers are planning to intensify their protest. 

    On 2 July, law enforcement detained five farmers protesting outside Parliament House and chanting slogans against the federal government.

    Since the incident, "police in New Delhi have increased security in the area", the official further confirmed. 

    Farmers' Protests

    Thousands of farmers, mainly from the states of Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping out on Delhi's border since November, protesting against three agricultural laws and demanding a new law be made guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism.

    According to the farmers, the three farm laws will pave the way for eliminating the MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

    The federal government and farmers have held 11 rounds of talks on the matter since December, but no consensus has been reached. The last meeting was held on 22 January.

    The government later offered to freeze the laws for 18 months, a proposal the farmers subsequently rejected.

    Related:

    Protesting Farmers in India To Mark 'Black Day' in Delhi Despite COVID-19 Restrictions
    Scores of Farmers in India Protest Outside Police Station Demanding Release of Arrested Activists
    Farmer Allegedly Commits Suicide at Protest Site in India's Haryana State
    India's Protesting Farmers Call for Next Tractor Rally, Draft Letters to Indian President
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), farmers, farmers, farmers, farmer, New Delhi, Delhi, Indians, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A cake is pictured during a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's 50th Birthday, on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 3 July 2021.
    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse