Farmers in India to Demonstrate Against New Agri Laws Outside Parliament, Police to Tighten Security

Since November, Indian farmers have been camping out on Delhi's borders for the revocation of three new farm laws passed in September 2020 by the Narendra Modi-led federal government. Talks between farm leaders and the government have not succeeded in reaching any compromise so far.

Protesting farmers in India have decided to further intensify their efforts and hold a demonstration outside the Indian Parliament every day during the monsoon session. The monsoon session will be held from 19 July to 13 August.

"A group of around 200 farmers will protest against the Narendra Modi government's three farm laws outside parliament every day during the monsoon session", spokesperson Darshan Pal from the major farmers' union Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) told Sputnik.

Around 5 membrs frm every farmers' unions to walkout the Parliament fr a strong, powerful but peaceful protest

Farmers are fighting & will continue to fight until laws rolled bck#किसान_संसद_कूच_करेगा — Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) July 5, 2021

​SKM is an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions that are managing protests and communicating among the farm leaders.

"This is an ultimatum. We can't wait forever, and we are being forced to move into the capital", Pal said.

The farmers had earlier planned to march towards the Indian Parliament, but it was called off.

"We will ask opposition lawmakers to raise the issue every day inside the House while we will sit outside in protest", he said.

SKM has said they will intensify their protests, move farmers along with their tractors to the vicinity of parliament, and organise demonstrations across the country.

Speaking with Sputnik, a Delhi Police official on condition of anonymity said, "So far no official communication has been made from the farmers' end".

As a mark of intensifying the movement against 3 Black Laws farmers' leaders in plans to gherao the Parliament

Aiming towards a peaceful protest leaving only one msg: REPEAL FARM LAWS#किसान_संसद_कूच_करेगा pic.twitter.com/dm9i238bAn — Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) July 5, 2021

​The official also confirmed that police will increase barricading and security on Delhi's borders - Singhu, Ghaziabad, Tikri, and parliament if farmers are planning to intensify their protest.

On 2 July, law enforcement detained five farmers protesting outside Parliament House and chanting slogans against the federal government.

Since the incident, "police in New Delhi have increased security in the area", the official further confirmed.

Farmers' Protests

Thousands of farmers, mainly from the states of Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping out on Delhi's border since November, protesting against three agricultural laws and demanding a new law be made guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism.

According to the farmers, the three farm laws will pave the way for eliminating the MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

The federal government and farmers have held 11 rounds of talks on the matter since December, but no consensus has been reached. The last meeting was held on 22 January.

The government later offered to freeze the laws for 18 months, a proposal the farmers subsequently rejected.