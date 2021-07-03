Register
    Bollywood actor Aamir Khan speaks to media on his 52nd birthday in Mumbai, India, 14 March 2017.

    B-Town Power Couple Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Announce Divorce After 15 Years of Marriage, Fans Shocked

    India
    Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao met on the sets of 'Lagaan' (2001) and after dating each other for some time, they tied the knot on 28 December 2005. In 2011, the couple welcomed their first son Azad through surrogacy. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta for 16 years and has a daughter Ira and son Junaid.

    Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao have shocked their fans by announcing a divorce after 15 years together.

    Calling it "not an end but the start of a new journey", the couple issued a joint statement and shared that they had been planning the separation for a long time. 

    “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other (sic),” the statement reads.

    As the couple has decided to go their separate ways, they shared that they will continue to be co-parent to their son, Azad who was born through surrogacy, and will also carry on their social media work under their Paani Foundation. 

    "We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, the Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about,” it added.

    Shocked by the news, fans have taken to social media expressing their sadness.       

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'Forest Gump'.

     

