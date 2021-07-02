Sonic Boom? Loud Bang Heard in India's Bengaluru City Leaves Citizens Rattled

A loud bang, similar to a sonic boom, shook the residents of the city of Bengaluru in southern India on Friday afternoon. Citizens alleged the 'boom' sound rattled the windows and doors of their homes, akin to the effects of an earthquake.
A sonic boom is produced when a jet flies overhead faster than the speed of sound, creating shockwaves in the air.
— Vani Saraswathi (@vanish_forever) July 2, 2021
Last year in May a similar loud bang was heard across Bengaluru. But the Indian Air Force (IAF) claimed that it was a test flight involving a supersonic profile that took off from Bengaluru airport, resulting in the sonic boom.
— Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) July 2, 2021
"Regular sorties of fighters and trainee aircraft take place from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport. Today was no different. HAL can't comment on the loud sound reportedly heard today in Bengaluru," Gopal Sutar, spokesperson of HAL, told reporters.
— Yash Agarwal (@meagarwalyash) July 2, 2021
The IAF also denied any activity which could have caused the boom. The defence ministry said none of their units were flying at the time when the boom was heard. The city's fire department also denied the possibility of a large-scale blast.
— T-RAP FATHER (@Shashwathsp) July 2, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)