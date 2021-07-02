Register
15:10 GMT02 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UFO

    UFO Day: 'Alien & Mysterious Objects' That Shocked Indians

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1b/1083006318_0:41:1920:1121_1200x675_80_0_0_e7209f39109ae0b58657dd6ee5d771e9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107021083291488-ufo-day-alien--mysterious-objects-that-shocked-indians/

    In recent months, the US defense and former President Barack Obama confirmed the possibilities of alien existence and sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) on Earth. Adding fuel to the fire, several sightings of UFOs and bizarre figures have been making it to the headlines from India as well.

    Every year, 2 July is marked as “World UFO Day”. It was declared in 2001 by a group called the “World UFO Day Organisation (WUFODO)” so that believers had a special day reveal evidence of extra terrestrial (ET) existence and support theories.

    If Hollywood films are to be believed, aliens and UFOs visiting the US are about as normal as seeing the stars and stripes flying outside someone's home. However, the US faces stiff competition from India when it comes to sightings.

    In 2017, a report citing senior Indian archaeologist JR Bhagat claimed that 10,000-year-old rock paintings in the tribal Bastar region of India’s Chhattisgarh state, show large human-like figures, landing on Earth from a UFO.

    In fact, since last year, the many sightings of alien-like objects have excited thousands of Indians.

    Obscure Figure Baffles Indians on Highway

    In May this year, a strange human-like figure was caught on camera by residents of Hazaribagh city in Jharkhand state.

    The glossy humanoid appeared naked, gazing at onlookers commuting along the highway.

    Recordings showed people discussing how strange this “person” looked. A streak of red lights in the night sky was also captured on camera adding to the belief that a UFO was involved.

    The “UFO Visits” to India in June 2020

    Last year, in June, two UFO sightings – one in the Raipur city of Chhattisgarh state and the other in Haryana state’s Ghespur Village – left Indian space enthusiasts goggle-eyed.

    In Raipur, a shiny, circular flying object was recorded moving quickly across the sky for several minutes before vanishing with an abrupt flicker.

    In Ghespur, on the other hand, a random cluster of lights was seen shooting across the sky. Videos of both cases went viral.

    ​The ‘Floating Fireball’ In Kolkata Skies

     A video of a colour-changing “lit” object in the sky in Kolkata in 2007 spread like wildfire, sparking alien-related theories.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    After seeing these figures and objects, confirmation from US authorities that UFOs do indeed exist has thrilled enthusiasts and really sparked their curiosity. However, some incidents in India that were first believed to be alien-related turned out to be random sights which were totally unrelated to anything "ET".

    ‘Alien Attack’ Fear in India’s National Capital Region

    On 18 October last year, Uttar Pradesh residents near Delhi realised alien invasion conspiracies were not a laughing matter when a weird robot-like figure was seen flying high in the sky. It later turned out to be a balloon shaped like the character from Marvel Comics, Iron Man.

    The ‘Sound Shock’ That Echoed Through Bengaluru City

    Residents of India’s “Silicon Valley” were not slow to start predicting a spaceship landing somewhere, after loud “booms” were heard in several parts of the city. The sound was caused due to an industrial malfunction on the outskirts of the city.

    The Disk-Like Something Floating Above The Taj Mahal

    An unidentified object that was spotted over the iconic Taj Mahal, located in Uttar Pradesh state, startled many Indians in 2003.

    Though UFO enthusiasts were intrigued by the pictures, sceptics simply termed the object a "bug" in the lens of the photographer.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Recently, former US President Barack Obama said in an interview that the matter of UFOs should be taken seriously, noting that US officials have recordings of mysterious objects that they are struggling to understand.

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, obama, Obama, UFO sighting, ufology, UFO, UFOs, UFO, spacecraft, spacecraft, Spacecraft, spacecraft, space aliens, aliens, aliens, Aliens, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Students waiving flags during the celebration of the CCP's 100th anniversary at Tiananmen Square in the centre of Beijing, China.
    Chinese Communist Party Celebrates its 100th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse