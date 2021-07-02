Border Security Force Opens Fire After Suspected Pakistani Drone Enters Indian Territory

Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert after a drone attack on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu on 27 June. Two explosives-laden drones crashed into the IAF station at Jammu airport injuring two personnel. This was the first case where suspected Pakistan-based terrorists used unmanned aerial vehicles for an attack.

The Border Security Force (BSF), guarding the international border with Pakistan in India's Jammu and Kashmir union territory, opened fire on a suspected Pakistani surveillance drone on Friday after it tried to venture into Indian territory in the morning.

The drone was spotted by BSF personnel in the Arnia sector on the outskirts of Jammu. Border guards fired half a dozen rounds at the drone to bring it down but they failed in their attempt and the drone reportedly returned to Pakistani territory.

A BSF spokesman confirming the incident said: "BSF troops fired at a small quadcopter belonging to Pakistan on Friday morning as it tried to cross the international border. Because of the firing, it returned immediately."

After Sunday's attack on the Indian Air Force Station, drones have been spotted over vital army installations in different areas of Jammu during the night on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as well.

The Indian Army confirmed that it had thwarted drone activity on its brigade headquarters at Kaluchak and Ratnuchak in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief of Police, Dilbag Singh, said on Thursday that the drone attack on Jammu air base is being investigated jointly by the National Investigation Agency, National Security Guards, and Jammu-Kashmir Police.

Security agencies suspect that the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group had a hand in the drone strike at Jammu air base and have linked it with Jammu police having recovered a 6kg IED from an LeT operative. It is suspected that the LeT was targeting the air traffic control tower with one drone and either the parked IAF helicopters or the radar with the other.

The two drones flew across the international border, which is barely 14.5km from Jammu airport, and returned to Pakistan after the hit.

After the attack, district authorities imposed a ban on storage, sale or possession and use of flying machines. Those having drones or similar objects in their possession were asked to hand them in at a local police station.

Indian security forces have been testing anti-drone jammer technology on the border with Pakistan but the system needs perfecting since at the moment, the technology disrupts communication between Indian agencies as well.