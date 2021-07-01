Indian Medics Celebrate National Doctors' Day, Demand Law Against 'Healthcare Violence'

National Doctors' Day is celebrated every 1 July and dedicated to all the medics who have been serving people by risking their life. However, this year these doctors were beleaguered and exhausted after the continuing coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on these frontline workers.

More than 1,500 of India's doctors have perished because of this ongoing pandemic, according to data released by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday. Meanwhile, doctors have accused the government of not providing compensation to the families of doctors who lost their life while serving in the pandemic.

Last month, the Indian government ruled out an ex-gratia compensation of more than $5000 for each of the nearly 385,000 people who died because of COVID-19 in the country.

© Sputnik / Sushmita Panda Resident Doctors and members of Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital along with CEO of Flag Foundation of India Major General (Retd) Ashim Kohli

In the past couple of weeks, doctors across the country have been protesting over their salaries and the violence they have to contend with. A junior doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, was allegedly beaten by some thugs who accused him of spreading COVID-19 on Thursday.

However, doctors across India have been celebrating National Doctors' Day on Thursday in various ways including organising blood donation camps, protesting to awareness of their demands, or participating in thanksgiving programmes across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed India's medical fraternity and praised the hard work doctors in the country have done during this coronavirus pandemic.

"We have come up with a Credit Guarantee Scheme of $6.7 billion to strengthen the health infrastructure in areas where there is a lack of health facilities," PM Modi announced during Doctors' Day.

​The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) - along with other major doctors' associations - observed "Swasth Satyagraha" (Health Movement) whereby the country's frontline warriors unite nationwide to save India's healthcare system and obtain affordable and quality healthcare to the people of the country.

Meanwhile, the IMA organised a special event to pay tribute to the doctors who lost their life in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"All the resident doctors of the country are a part of this Satyagraha organised by the FAIMA. This is our way of raising our voice against the rising violence against doctors. Assault cases on doctors have increased in this pandemic. The government still has not taken any decision on this yet. We need a central protection law for us," Dr Manish Jangra, a founder of FAIMA, told Sputnik.

​"The government needs to wake up. We are constantly protesting against the rising violence and they haven't paid any heed. Till demands are met, we will continue our protests," Dr. Rakesh Meena, Co-Founder, FAIMA told Sputnik.

1 July is observed as National Doctors’ Day in memory of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was born and died on the same day (1 July 1882 to 1 July 1962). The day is dedicated to all doctors and healthcare workers who have served the people by risking their life. Dr Roy - who was a former Chief Minister of Bengal - was known for his selfless service.