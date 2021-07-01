Snapped: Crocodile Filmed Touring Streets in Southern Indian State

As COVID lockdowns and social distancing restrictions keep people stuck at home, wildlife is growing bolder. Take, for example, this crocodile, which was spotted strolling through the streets of Dandeli town in India’s Karnataka state.
The reptile perused the town for around half an hour before forest officials caught it and set it loose in the nearby Kali River.
Last year in March, an Indian bison was seen roaming around Karnataka, while a blue bull (locally called Nilgai) was found casually strolling along the streets of Noida city in Uttar Pradesh state.
Similarly, in May 2020, dozens of deer were seen in the streets near Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand state.
