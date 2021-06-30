India’s Health Ministry Refutes Reports Claiming COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Infertility

The federal government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is going to great lengths to refute the plethora of rumours which have built up around COVID-19 vaccination in India. In one of his recent addresses to the nation, PM Modi also urged his countrymen to get over their vaccine hesitancy and have an inoculation.

India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday furiously rejected media reports expressing concern that the COVID-19 vaccination is causing infertility among people who are of child-producing age.

"There is no scientific evidence suggesting COVID-19 vaccination can cause infertility in men and women as all vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and later in humans to assess whether they have any such side effects," the statement issued on Wednesday reads.

The federal ministry said that India’s National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has also recommended that the COVID vaccination is suitable for all lactating women, terming it as safe with no need to stop or pause breastfeeding before or after the inoculation.

The ministry earlier clarified in its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section on its website that none of the available vaccines affects the fertility of either men or women, as all vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and later on humans to assess their side effects.

Apart from this, India's Minority Affairs Ministry also launched a pan-Indian campaign to tackle concerns and myths about the inoculation drive.

So far 332,854,527 people have been vaccinated in India and the federal government is aiming at inoculating the entire population by the end of this year.