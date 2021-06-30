Register
13:59 GMT30 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Women wait in line to cast their vote at a polling booth during the first phase of West Bengal state election in the Purulia district, India.

    India: 7,000 Women Molested During Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal, Claims Probe Team

    © REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082551649_0:164:3146:1934_1200x675_80_0_0_9567eda5ba838f8d921e3a0532ae8cf3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106301083272673-india-7000-women-molested-during-post-poll-violence-in-west-bengalclaims-probe-team/

    West Bengal witnessed one of the most polarised assembly elections this year in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) fought tooth and nail to secure victory. Yet, TMC head Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as state chief for the third time after winning a landslide, carrying 213 of 292 assembly seats.

    A fact-finding team named "Call for Justice" headed by former Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court Permod Kohli has stated that after the results of West Bengal elections were declared on 2 May, the state witnessed 15,000 incidents of violence. At least 7,000 women were also molested during the post-poll violence in the state, the probe team found.

    "This is a clear indication that most of the incidents are not sporadic but premeditated, organised, and conspiratorial", the report stated. They submitted their report to the federal government.

    On 2 May, workers from the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) allegedly attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists across the state while celebrating their victory. In retaliation, BJP workers too attacked TMC supporters.

    West Bengal has seen multiple instances of election violence over the years, but this year has been one of the bloodiest. The death toll has been put at 25, with 15 deaths from the BJP, 8 from the TMC, and 2 from the Left coalition. Cooch Behar, Burdwan, Kolkata, and North Dinajpur were among the most affected districts.

    The violence continued unabated despite the deployment of a huge number of central security forces. Several Hindu organisations claimed the violence even led to a mass exodus of people to the neighbouring state of Assam.

    "It has been over two months, but the violence has not stopped in Cooch Behar. You'll still find sporadic incidents of violence in several places. Houses and shops of BJP supporters are still routinely destroyed by TMC goons. When women try to stop attacks on their male family members, they get attacked and molested. Women can't even speak up fearing for their family's life. BJP supporters are asked to pay INR 50,000 ($670) to open shops. People who had run away are too scared to return", national Vice President of the BJP's women's wing Madhabi Rava told Sputnik.

    On Tuesday, the federal government's team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was allegedly attacked in West Bengal's Jadavpur when they went to investigate the incidents of post-poll violence. In a setback for state chief Mamata Banerjee, a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court had directed the chairperson of NHRC to constitute a committee to examine all cases of alleged human rights violations and incidents of violence.

    The TMC government has maintained that the violence was orchestrated by the BJP to hinder the TMC from governing the state properly. Rebutting the allegations, a TMC leader told Sputnik, "The violence was never one-sided. The party can't control the actions of every worker. Millions of people associate themselves with the party. But look at the infighting in the BJP. They just want to hide that by saying TMC attacked them".

    After the polls, a large chunk of BJP workers formed a beeline to join the ruling TMC party.

    Related:

    Time Has Come to Unite Against Modi’s BJP to Protect Democracy: Mamata Banerjee to Oppositions
    BJP Struggles to Hold Party Together in India's West Bengal as Leaders Return to Mamata Banerjee
    West Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee Slams Narendra Modi's BJP For 'Divide Bengal' Proposal
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Police, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal, election victory, violence
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse