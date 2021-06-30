'RIP Raj Kaushal': Sudden Death of Actress Mandira Bedi's Husband Leaves Celebs, Netizens Shocked

Bollywood woke up to the shocking news of the demise of 49-year-old filmmaker Raj Kaushal, husband of actress Mandira Bedi, who suffered a heart attack at around 4:30 a.m. local time at his home on Wednesday.
The devasting news has left the entire Hindi film industry shocked and several celebs have since taken to Twitter to express their grief.
Breaking the news on social media, filmmaker Onir, who worked with Kaushal on his first movie "My Brother… Nikhil", offered condolences and shared that Raj was one of the few individuals who believed in his vision and supported him.
Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7— অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021
The funeral pictures of Raj are making the rounds on the internet in which his friends can be seen consoling Mandira.
Close friend #ronitroy consoles #mandirabedi at the funeral of as film maker #rajkaushal Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rwzxtjgKZy— Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) June 30, 2021
Several celebs including Rohit Roy, Kubbra Sait, Tisca Chopra, and netizens flood social media with condolences and prayers.
It’s a sad day.— Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) June 30, 2021
Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us any more .. just so shocking. My hear goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed 💔— Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) June 30, 2021
Shocked to hear about the sad demise of our colleague #RajKaushal an ace filmmaker due to massive heart attack this morning. Our heartfelt condolences to his wife @mandybedi for this huge tragedy. We stand by you & your entire family in this hour of crisis.— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 30, 2021
Shocked to hear about the passing of #RajKaushal we started our film career with him when he was assisting #MukulAnand for his film #Dus @ShankarEhsanLoy s first film . Condolences to @mandybedi and the family .— Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) June 30, 2021
On Sunday, Raj and Mandira hosted a party and shared pictures on social media featuring a few of their closest celeb friends Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Ashish Chowdhry.
