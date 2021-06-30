Register
06:17 GMT30 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi//File Photo/File Photo

    Brazil 'Temporarily Suspends' Deal to Buy 20 Mln Doses of India's Covaxin Amid Kickback Allegations

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082537116_0:56:2621:1531_1200x675_80_0_0_89774a4ececa9d31c0ceeeac19790094.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106301083271138-brazil-temporarily-suspends-deal-to-buy-20-mln-doses-of-indias-covaxin-amid-kickback-allegations/

    Covaxin, jointly developed by the Indian company Bharat Biotech and government-backed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is yet to be granted regulatory approval for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Brazil was supposed to be the first export destination for the vaccine.

    Brazil has "temporarily suspended" a $324 million deal with Indian vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech to buy 20 million doses of Covaxin after a former Health Ministry official alleged that the government of President Jair Bolsonaro was under "intense pressure" to sign the contract.

    "The federal government didn't pay a cent for the contract… But due to compliance issues, the government chose to temporarily suspend the contract", Brazil's Health Ministry announced on Twitter.

    ​Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the South American nation's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that his team would investigate the contract during the suspension phase, Reuters reported.

    The whistleblower from the Health Ministry has claimed that the price of each dose of the Indian vaccine would have been inflated by nearly 1,000 percent if the federal government went ahead with the contract. The claim was made during a hearing at the federal prosecutor's office, which is probing the vaccine deal.

    The Brazilian Senate has also opened a separate inquiry into the contract.

    On Monday, President Bolsonaro once again defended signing the contract, arguing that the government "hasn't paid a cent yet nor has it received a single dose" of the Indian-made jab.

    During the hearing, one opposition senator reportedly grilled the Brazilian president as to how he could have allowed such a corruption racket to have flourished in his government.

    In testimony before the Brazilian Senate last week, Precisa Medicamentos, Bharat Biotech's intermediary in Brazil, claimed that all of the company's financial dealings have been "transparent".

    Meanwhile, the US National Institute of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday that Covaxin had proven successful in "neutralising" the Alpha and Delta variants of COVID. The Indian vaccine has applied for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) with the WHO.

    Covaxin was granted an import license by Brazilian health regulator Anvisa earlier this month. However, it is yet to be granted regulatory approval by Brasilia.

    Related:

    Paediatric Trial of Covaxin for Indian Kids Aged Above 2 Seems 'Reassuring', Health Experts Say
    Indian Gov't Laughs Off Claims Covaxin Contains Newborn Calf Serum As Jab Reluctance Rises
    Thousands Protest in Brazil Against President to Support COVID-19 Vaccination - Reports
    Tags:
    Jair Bolsonaro, Bharat Biotech, India, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse