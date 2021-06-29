Asia's Longest Racetrack Opens in India - Video

India's federal Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Prakash Javdekar has launched the country's longest racetrack. The latter occurred on Tuesday via a virtual ceremony.
Divided into four lanes, the high-speed track -- NATRAX -- is 11.3 kilometres long and 16 metres wide. Besides this, it makes for the longest high-speed test track in Asia and the fifth-largest in the world.
Open to all sorts of commercial speed racing events as well, the track has been designed for vehicles accelerating to a maximum speed of up to 375 km per hour.
Federal Minister Javedkar has shared images of the track on Twitter.
