Well-Groomed: Indian Man Defies Floods to Bring His Bride Home - Video

A video clip of an extraordinary wedding scene from the Kishan Ganj district of Bihar has gone viral on Twitter. The clip shows the groom, dressed in a cream-coloured traditional Indian attire of "sherwani", sporting a turban - making an extra effort to ensure his bride's "lehenga" dress does not get wet in the flood.
He can be seen lifting his new bride on his shoulders to take her back home safely after the wedding.
— Kirandeep (@raydeep) June 29, 2021
The northern part of the Indian state of Bihar state has had heavy rainfall recently since the Monsoon season began in India earlier this month.
Despite the rain and floods, residents of the area are not delaying wedding ceremonies fearing another COVID wave. During the second wave, several people faced charges for hosting wedding ceremonies and flouting COVID restrictions.
