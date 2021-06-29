Suspected Drones Spotted Near Indian Barracks Days After Air Base Attack, Sources Say

One of the suspected drones was seen late last night in the Kaluchak cantonment area, another one in the Ratnuchak cantonment area, and a third near the Kunjwani area of Jammu, the sources said.
The Indian Defence Ministry sources told Sputnik the explosions were of serious concern for the country, as the target was an IAF aircraft parked in a dispersal area.
The drones were spotted just a day after two explosions occurred at a high-security IAF station in Jammu on Sunday, with one causing minor damage to the roof of a building and the other hitting an open area. Two IAF personnel suffered minor injuries due to the blasts. Sources told Sputnik that the blasts were likely caused by improvised explosive devices dropped by drones.
All comments
Show new comments (0)