Register
18:04 GMT28 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Doctors and health workers entertain children at a COVID-19 care centre built in an indoor stadium in New Delhi, India on Monday, 20 July 2020.

    India Reports Second Rare Post-COVID Brain Disease in 13-yr-old As Issues Rise Among Kids

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/01/1083049210_0:46:3003:1736_1200x675_80_0_0_590cb8f92fdef42e66bfcc4bf12d87c5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106281083258458-india-reports-second-rare-post-covid-brain-disease-in-13-yr-old-as-issues-rise-among-kids/

    In India, doctors have revealed that those who have recovered from COVID-19 have complained of high-grade fever, lung fibrosis, mucormycosis (Black Fungus), and many of them have ended up with several rare conditions as well as dying.

    A 13-year-old patient in Karnataka's Davangere district has been diagnosed with Acute Necrotising Encephalopathy of Childhood (ANEC), a rare post-COVID-19 complication that affects the brain. This is India's second ANEC case, the first having been reported in the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

    FILE PHOTO: A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    Post-COVID Complications Cause New Struggles for Indians
    According to doctors, ANEC is similar to Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) and it affects the patient's brain. According to media reports, the 13-year-old patient was admitted to the hospital eight days ago and the medical examination revealed that the patient's brain is inactive. ANEC is a rapidly progressive encephalopathy affecting infants and children.

    "Acute necrotising encephalopathy is an immune-mediated disease which is usually seen after infection with mycoplasma, influenza A and the herpes simplex virus. However, it has recently been seen in post-COVID-19 patients. It is seen in children rarely. Coronavirus binds to [Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2] ACE2 receptors which are abundant in glial cells and arterial smooth cells in the brain, that is why neurological manifestations are seen in COVID-19 and also post-COVID complications. The mechanism of entry to the Central Nervous System (CNS) would be a cribriform plate of ethmoid bone or hematogenous dissemination," Dr Bharath Kumar Surisetti, a consultant neurologist at the Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, Telangana state, told Sputnik.

    Dr Surisetti said that since both ANEC and MIS-C are immune-mediated and are caused by post-COVID-19 complications, they tend to be similar. "In children, ANEC presents with focal seizure, hemiparesis, irritability, and fluctuating consciousness. MIS-C can also present with seizures, irritability and intolerance to feeds and shortness of breath, and hypotension. However MRI findings in ANEC are T2 flair hyperintensities in basal ganglia, internal capsule, thalamus, cerebellum and rarely in occipital and parietal lobes," the doctor said.

    Dr Surisetti also warned that there is a possibility there will be a lot more cases of ANEC. "We are already seeing multiple cases of MIS-C in the pediatric population," he added.

    ANEC is a rare complication of influenza and other viral infections and has been related to Intracranial Cytokine Storms, which results in a blood-brain barrier breakdown but without direct viral invasion or Parainfectious Demyelination. Though it is rare, it affects children more than adults.

    Nurse Sylke Pflugmacher takes a sample at a testing point for medical staff members at the community hospital in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on April 16, 2020 during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
    © AFP 2021 / RONNY HARTMANN
    Rare Disease Possibly Linked to COVID-19 Diagnosed in German Children - Reports
    Several rare conditions are being reported as complications following on from COVID-19 and are causing grave concern. Some doctors say that since COVID-19 is a pro-inflammatory condition they tend to see these complications with direct injury to the central nervous system. Moreover, direct invasion of viruses is another possibility of such conditions.

    "COVID-19 triggers an inflammatory fighting response by the body and produces specific chemicals or cytokines that can affect many organs including the brain. The manifestations of this vary in presentation and ANEC is one of them," Dr Sujatha Thyagarajan, a senior consultant in paediatric intensive care at Aster RV Hospital in Bangalore, Karnataka state, told Sputnik.

    Some doctors have stressed that there is no scientific data to explain why such rare conditions develop as post-COVID-19 complications and it is hard to predict whether these instances will increase if a third wave of coronavirus pandemic occurs.

    "The virus is mutating, therefore anything can happen in the third wave. But we don't have any scientific evidence to believe that such conditions will be witnessed in the third wave," Dr Jesal Sheth, a senior consultant paediatrician at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, a suburb of Mumbai, told Sputnik.

    Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) is another condition that is being reported as a post-COVID complication in children. "MISC is the condition secondary to COVID seen between two and eight weeks after acute COVID-19 infection. Children tend to have a high degree of inflammation or fighting response and such a release of chemicals or cytokines affects various organs. If there is an involvement of the neuro region then ANEC is one of the conditions. We are now managing a case of Hemiconvulsion Hemiplegia Epilepsy Syndrome (HHES) not reported yet in literature," Dr Thyagarajan said.

    She also mentioned that various forms and effects of COVID-19 infection are being seen: "We are understanding the spectrum of illness with every new case and it is likely that we will observe such cases more and more."

    The doctors warned that ANEC is a life-threatening condition and there is a need for immediate ICU admission, an MRI to find abnormalities in the brain, EEG to look for subclinical seizures, and CSF analysis to rule out CNS infection. It can be treated by IVIG 4 gram per day for five days and other clinical means. The treatment is also very costly as each injection costs between $1000 and $1300. Most cases of ANEC have been reported from south-east Asia. Though experts say that the chances of recovery from this condition are low, there have been cases of it.

    Related:

    Delhi Exaggerated Oxygen Requirement by 4 Times During Covid Peak, Says BJP Citing Court Report
    Amid Looming Third Wave Fears, Delhi Government Further Relaxes COVID-19 Norms
    Tags:
    pandemic, human brain, brain, coronavirus, COVID-19, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse