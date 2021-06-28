India Successfully Test-Fires Next-Generation Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile Agni P 

India on Monday successfully carried out the test-firing of a new missile in the Agni series off the coast of the Indian state of Odisha. Initially christened "Agni Prime", the missile has a strike range capability between 1,000 km to 2,000 km.
"Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. The missile has followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy", DRDO said in a statement.
DRDO successfully flight tests New Generation Agni P Ballistic Missile https://t.co/vEPsqyfUpG pic.twitter.com/XoYPGiwEpR— DRDO (@DRDO_India) June 28, 2021
Many advance technologies including Composites, Propulsion Systems, innovative Guidance and Control mechanisms and state of the art navigation systems have been introduced.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 28, 2021
The Agni P missile would further strengthen India's Credible Deterrence capabilities.
Last Friday, the DRDO successfully test-fired an extended range version of the domestically-developed rocket, Pinaka, at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. The last missile technology tested from the ITR off the Odisha coast on 5 March was Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) to help India develop long-range air-to-air missiles.
DRDO successfully test fires Enhanced Pinaka Rocket https://t.co/JyTwd25d61 pic.twitter.com/oU4fBgOSsh— DRDO (@DRDO_India) June 25, 2021
