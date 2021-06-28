Register
11:55 GMT28 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Biarritz, south-west France on August 26, 2019, on the third day of the annual G7 Summit

    Not Indian Enough: PM Modi Hints at Another Ban On Online Games

    © AFP 2021 / NICHOLAS KAMM
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083072151_0:119:3144:1887_1200x675_80_0_0_9e9839b2faca28989b243b9e2f8f8361.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106281083257597-not-indian-enough-pm-modi-hints-at-another-ban-on-online-games/

    New Delhi banned 267 Chinese apps last year after an internal government report suggested that they were involved in activities that were prejudicial to India’s sovereignty, integrity, defence, security, and public order. “PUBG”, beloved by gamers, also fell under the axe.

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, at the "Toycathon 2021", said most online and digital games on the market don’t have an Indian concept, raising speculation on another ban. Modi added that many of these online games either "promote violence or cause mental stress". Toycathon 2021 is a government initiative to promote locally made toys and curb dependency on foreign toys.

    Modi’s statement comes at a time when Battlegrounds Mobile India (touted as an alternative to PUBG) is making inroads in the country. The South Korean gaming firm behind the game – Krafton – promised to cut ties with China-based Tencent and invest over $100 million in India.

    Despite that, Krafton has been facing roadblocks due to claims of a data breach. Recently, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) wrote a letter to federal Information Technology and Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanding a ban on the game for "sending data to countries outside India".

    ​The digital gaming industry in India is projected to be worth $3 billion by 2025, as per a study by global accounting firm KPMG.

    "Every game/sport has a certain level of aggressiveness stemming from competitiveness. Even in traditional Indian games like chess which is all about conquests and staying a step ahead of the opponent. We have great games in India too like Real Cricket, Raji, and Ludo. This is the time for original Indian IPs that foster cooperation, and it would be great to see competition there", Akshat Rathee, co-founder and MD of Nodwin Gaming, told Sputnik.

    E-sports firm Nodwin Gaming raised $22 million approx. in equity investment from Krafton, which has picked up a minority stake in the company.

    With almost 53 percent of India’s over 1.3 billion population under the age of 29, the gaming industry has managed to cement its hold over the country.

    The number of online gamers grew from 300 million in 2019 to 433 million in 2021. Given the rising accessibility of Internet facilities at a cheaper rate, it is a dream come true for companies and investors alike.

    "Just like any industry, if the centre takes any steps to curb foreign players, and promote local produce, it will lead to massive growth in the Indian gaming ecosystem. Gaming content with Indian context, language, storyline, etc. is always more relatable and enjoyable. There will be at least 500 unicorns in India in the next 10 years, and we are all aware of the pace at which capital has been deployed in the first half of 2021. When it comes to gaming, India is very uniquely positioned, where over the last 3-4 years India has emerged as the largest engagement powerhouse. Every year, we clock 10 billion mobile game downloads in India, this is the highest in the world", Paavan Nanda, co-founder of WinZO Games, told Sputnik.

     

    Money-Making Machine?

    However, there has been criticism of "side effects" such as debt and addiction from a section of online gaming that enables players to gamble and earn real money. Real money gaming such as Dream11, My11Circle, MyTeam11, 11Wicket, MyFab11, MPL Fantasy Cricket, to name a few, have flooded the Indian market.

    The state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have passed laws to ban online gambling, including skill-based games such as poker and rummy. But India's apex court upheld rummy last year as a "game of skill".

    Fantasy gaming services such as Dream11 and MPL have invested millions into cricket. The company was taken on board as the lead sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. From former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, almost the whole team endorses the brand. Current India skipper Virat Kohli leads the endorsements of MPL – a poker game.

    "I used to play PUBG, early last year at the beginning of the lockdown. We used to play sharp at 11 PM, and while we used to play the game, gaming as an activity only acted as the boilerplate to other interactions we had among the group. Contrary to 'causing stress', that gaming session used to help me 'maintain sanity' in such testing times when the world was going through unprecedented times. Excess of everything is bad. Leave aside games, if you do anything in excess, you are bound to face some emotional or physical downside", Nanda added.

    Related:

    'Decision Not Easy': TikTok Begins Downsizing in India after Government Extends Ban on Chinese Apps
    Controversy as Indian Election Commission Site Shows Affidavits Scanned Via Banned Chinese App
    Indian State Gov't Loan Waiver Scheme Application Link Redirects to Online Game 'Candy Crush'
    Tags:
    Gaming Addiction, gaming industry, digital gaming, online gamers, gamers, app, skirmish, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse