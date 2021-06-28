Pakistan-Based Lashkar-e-Taiba Involved in Drone Attack on Indian Air Force Base, Says Initial Probe

Two drones were used to carry out an attack on an Indian Air Force station in Jammu on the morning of 27 June. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while another bomb exploded in an open area, sources revealed to Sputnik on Sunday. The attack targeted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) building and parked Mi-17 helicopters.

Initial investigations into drone explosions have revealed the involvement of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), according to the Indian media. The attack near the Indian Air Force station in Jammu is being linked to the recovery of six kilograms of lED from an LeT operative who along with two others have been detained for questioning, as per sources, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday.

After dropping the explosives, the drones are believed to have flown back across the border to Pakistan, the Indian security forces and the area police have told the media as they continue investigating the suspected terror attack.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on Monday, saying the Indian Army has the ability to give a befitting reply to every challenge.

"Efforts should be made to find a solution through dialogue with the neighboring countries. The intention should be clear. We neither want to show eyes to anyone, nor is it acceptable to show anyone's eyes. Our army has the capability to give a befitting reply to every challenge", Singh said.

Visuals purportedly depicting the site of the incident show the damage to property following the twin-drone attack.

A terror attack using drones on Air force station in Jammu. First time drones used to drop explosives. Pakistan's only aim is terrorism & today's attack another desparate attempt to disturb peace & force a retaliation. @FATFNews should have blacklist Pak.pic.twitter.com/wooNKPkUzW — Shafiqaa Yousuf (@ShafiqaaYousuf) June 27, 2021

​The region of Jammu and Kashmir has remained a bone of contention between India and Pakistan since 1947. It also continues to bema hotspot for terror activities.

As per Jammu and Kashmir police, a total of 221 terrorists were killed in over 100 encounters with India's security forces in 2020 alone. Indian government data suggests that at least 50 terrorists have already been killed so far this year in 36 encounters in the Jammu and Kashmir region.