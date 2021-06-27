Amid Looming Third Wave Fears, Delhi Government Further Relaxes COVID-19 Norms

Earlier this week, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi Chief Dr Randeep Guleria expressed concern that people have again started to take the coronavirus lightly. He warned that highly infectious and transmissible strains of the coronavirus are circulating in the country.

Amid declining COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the lockdown restrictions will be further relaxed starting Monday. A day ahead of the proposed measures, the city reported 89 new cases of coronavirus, according to data released by the government.

Delhi recorded less than 100 cases of coronavirus for the third day today.

Despite the fall in cases, there is a lingering fear over a third wave of coronavirus among experts and state governments.

Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month cautioned that the possibility of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is quite real and his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Meanwhile, experts are concerned as they believe that even though reopening is necessary, not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour may escalate the situation.

On Sunday, Sarojini Nagar Market, one of Delhi's popular flea markets witnessed a heavy footfall which led to increased concerns among locals too.

Markets reopen as part of phased unlock in the National Capital with a heavy footfall of people seen at Sarojini Nagar market in Delhi. Shopkeepers express gratitude saying "We want to thank the govt for allowing us to work, we're ensuring to abide by COVID-appropriate behaviour"

​"I am happy with the relaxation but I am concerned about the third wave as well. I also think the economy needs to be on track so relaxation is necessary. People need to take COVID-appropriate behaviour seriously", said Arun Singh, a resident of the Mahavir Enclave in the southern part of the city told Sputnik.

After a gap of almost two months, the Delhi government has allowed gymnasiums and yoga institutes to open with 50% capacity. However, cinemas, theatres, spas, schools, colleges, educational institutions, swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will continue to remain shut.

The Delhi government had imposed a lockdown on 19 April due to the surge of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

On Saturday, Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia announced that over 205,000 people were administered anti-coronavirus vaccine shots on Saturday, the highest in a day to date.

Vaccination in Delhi is happening at a record pace! For the last three days we have vaccinated more than 1.5 lakh beneficiaries. Today, surpassing all previous records - Delhi has vaccinated 2,05,170 persons today!



This is how we are going to protect Delhi from the 3rd wave!

"Lockdowns cannot be constant. Some of the working class people as well as poor people they are hand-to-mouth. Some things are feasible and somethings are not", Dr Chandrashekhar T, chief ICU Intensivist at the Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi (Mumbai), told Sputnik.

"For how many months or years can we put people in lockdown. But yes we cannot open everything up. The government needs to maintain what is essential to open and what is not. We need to keep following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and ensure that everyone is vaccinated", he added.

Delhi is among the worst-affected regions of India amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The national capital was struggling under the brutal second wave of the pandemic that has devastated several parts of the country, claiming a huge number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage as well as the scarcity of essential drugs at various hospitals adding to the country's woes.