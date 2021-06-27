Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi: Deliver Vaccines to Everyone Then Tell What Your Heart Says

Rahul Gandhi, a key leader of India's main opposition party Congress has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide COVID-19 vaccines to every citizen of the country first and only then talk about "Mann Ki Baat" (what the heart says).
Gandhi was referring to Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio address to the nation titled "Mann Ki Baat", which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.
बस हर देशवासी तक वैक्सीन पहुँचा दो,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 27, 2021
फिर चाहे मन की बात भी सुना दो!#VaccinateIndia pic.twitter.com/IIEgzyBK61
During his monthly radio programme, Prime Minister Modi said that the country had achieved an extraordinary milestone on 21 June, when the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations started.
"The battle we countrymen are fighting against corona is continuing…but in this fight together we've achieved many an extraordinary milestone! Just a few days ago, our country accomplished an unprecedented feat", said Prime Minister Modi during his "Mann ki Baat".
On Sunday, India reported 50,040 fresh COVID-19 cases and with this the country's case tally spiked to over 30 million (30,233,183), according to the data released by the country's federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry. In the last 24 hours, 1,258 people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 395,751. Meanwhile, over 29 million (29,251,029) have recovered from the coronavirus disease. India's active caseload stands at 395,751.
