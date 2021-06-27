Register
27 June 2021
    Healthcare workers carry COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to inoculate villagers during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021

    Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi: Deliver Vaccines to Everyone Then Tell What Your Heart Says

    © REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI
    India
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has constantly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the second wave of COVID-19 in India, which has killed thousands of people in the last few months. The former Congress chief and his party have been critical of PM Modi's handling of COVID-19 and the government's vaccination policies.

    Rahul Gandhi, a key leader of India's main opposition party Congress has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide COVID-19 vaccines to every citizen of the country first and only then talk about "Mann Ki Baat" (what the heart says).

    Gandhi was referring to Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio address to the nation titled "Mann Ki Baat", which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

    India's Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi gestures as he addresses a public rally ahead of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections, in Chennai on March 28, 2021
    © AFP 2021 / ARUN SANKAR
    Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi 'Reinvents' Image by Unfollowing Twitter Accounts Criticising PM Modi
    The former Congress chief took to Twitter and shared a video showing a graph titled the "Truth About Vaccination Rate". It showed data related to the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India since May of this year. The tweet came minutes before Prime Minister Modi started his monthly radio address to the nation.

    ​During his monthly radio programme, Prime Minister Modi said that the country had achieved an extraordinary milestone on 21 June, when the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations started.

    "The battle we countrymen are fighting against corona is continuing…but in this fight together we've achieved many an extraordinary milestone! Just a few days ago, our country accomplished an unprecedented feat", said Prime Minister Modi during his "Mann ki Baat".

    On Sunday, India reported 50,040 fresh COVID-19 cases and with this the country's case tally spiked to over 30 million (30,233,183), according to the data released by the country's federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry. In the last 24 hours, 1,258 people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 395,751. Meanwhile, over 29 million (29,251,029) have recovered from the coronavirus disease. India's active caseload stands at 395,751.

