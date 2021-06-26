Register
12:18 GMT26 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Healthcare workers carry COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to inoculate villagers during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021

    Mixing Vaccines May Improve Immunity, Says India's Top Doctor Randeep Guleria

    © REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083208395_0:45:2850:1649_1200x675_80_0_0_f79d465162091db226c6c3cf37191ab5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106261083246703-mixing-vaccines-may-improve-immunity-says-indias-top-doctor-randeep-guleria/

    With Coronavirus vaccination programmes well underway, several nations around the world have started testing the efficacy of mixed COVID-19 vaccines. India too is looking at the possibility of immunising its population of nearly 1.4 billion using a 'mix and match' approach to different vaccines.

    Mixing Coronavirus vaccines could result in better immunity or more antibodies. In medical science, the mixing of vaccines is called "heterologous" immunisation.

    It is a "definite possibility", India's top doctor and the chief of the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Randeep Guleria told local media on Saturday.

    Some countries, including Britain and Spain, have already started mix-immunisation in emergencies, with initial trial reports suggesting that mixing vaccines is not just safe, but could be more effective against the virus.

    In the United Kingdom, the volunteers were given a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, known as Covishield in India, followed by a shot of the Pfizer vaccine (not available in India).

    The results revealed that the participants had mild side-effects, which were short-lived in comparison with the participants who were given the same vaccine twice. However, the efficacy data is yet to be released.

    Meanwhile, a study in Spain found the mix and match combination of vaccines to be quite safe and effective.

    "This is something that has been looked at in the past - giving one vaccine as the priming shot and another as the booster. Some data suggests mixing vaccines leads to slightly higher side effects, but other data suggests it may lead to better immunity and antibody protection," Guleria said.

    "One needs more data... a large number of vaccines will be available in the future... you will have Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik V and Zydus Cadila. Therefore, which combination is better is something we don't know at this time... but yes, initial studies suggest it may be an option," he explained.

    The Indian government is currently conducting trials over the issue of mixing vaccines and the results will be out in the next few months.

    All the Coronavirus vaccines that have been approved around the world are two-dose vaccines, except US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson's vaccine Janssen, which requires only one shot to be administered.

    According to medical experts, the first dose of the vaccine helps the immune system in the recognition of COVID-19, while the second shot boosts the recognition and the subsequent response to the virus.

    Samiran Panda, a member of India's COVID Task Force, agreed with Guleria's assessment that more studies are required to come to a certain conclusion over the mixing of vaccines.

    He told Sputnik on Saturday, "As India's twin vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin are inactivated vaccines; I don't expect a major problem if the government gives a go ahead to mix-vaccination including these two vaccines."

    "But we need more data because mixed vaccinations have resulted in major side effects in participants in foreign countries. So, I would suggest that such a vaccination programme shouldn't be launched in India right now because it could lead to more vaccine hesitancy."

    India registered just above 48,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, a long way down from last month's peak of well over 401,200.

    Meanwhile, as of Saturday, the COVID death toll in the country has reached 394,524.

    Related:

    Migrants, Labourers Forgotten in India's Vaccination Drive
    TV, Fridge, Utensils: Vaccine Incentives Multiple in India Ahead of Looming Third COVID Wave
    Will Vaccinating Mothers Save Children From the Impending Third COVID-19 Wave in India?
    Tags:
    vaccine hesitancy, studies, trials, trial, trial, trial, immune system, assessment, doctors, Doctor, doctor, Sputnik V, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, side effects, Pfizer Inc, Pfizer, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Vaccines, vaccines, vaccine, Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, Indians, India, SARS coronavirus, corona, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse