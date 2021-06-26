Register
12:17 GMT26 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Blessing Hut

    Village Youth Club in India’s Assam Sets Up ‘Blessing Hut’ to Help Needy People in COVID Times

    © Sputnik / Pasiem Singson
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/19/1083241791_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_f2448426d4aea51ea3ca35b4e8b3ad15.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106261083241164-village-youth-club-in-indias-assam-sets-up-blessing-hut-to-help-needy-people-in-covid-times/

    While COVID-19 was wreaking havoc across India, besides the government, several philanthropic organisations were putting in every effort to help people in need. Some young people in Notun Leikul Village, in Assam State, carried out a social experiment, bearing in mind the dignity of their tribe.

    As the coronavirus disease and social restrictions put in place due to it brought a difficult time of hardships, some young people in a village in India’s Assam state have set up a ‘Blessing Hut’, as a kind gesture, helping anyone in need. 

    The idea evolved as the lockdowns and various other restrictions kept a lot of people away from work for months.

    Anyone can donate essential items in the ‘Blessing Hut’, set up to help alleviate financial challenges being faced by the villagers and the needy, and anyone can take anything.

    Talking about how the ‘Blessing Hut’ evolved, Pasiem Singson, a member of the village youth club that came up with this idea, shared with Sputnik how it all started.

    “One day while returning back from his farm, the youth club’s secretary Lalngam Hengna brought a bunch of bananas. He kept them outside the community centre and dropped a message on the village’s WhatsApp group, saying that whosoever wants it can collect it for free,” he stated.

    “From there, I thought why shouldn’t we do this in a much organised way and shared the idea in the group. It was welcomed by all,” he added.

    Later, another club member, Lienna Singson, donated timber for use building the hut. Soon, other people started donating things.

    Located at the foot of Hempeuet Peak (locally called ‘Simit Bung’), the second-highest peak in Assam, the village is home to the Kuki tribe, with over 90 households and a population of more than 450 people.

    "The main motive behind setting up the hut was to help fellow villagers, keeping their dignity intact,'' said Pasiem.

    A board put up on the hut reads: “Take what you need, leave what you can”.

    Anyone can leave anything, from farm surplus to food to essential commodities, to school stationery to books, etc. This way, if anyone cannot afford food or anything, he or she can collect it from there without looking at others for help.

    Citing an example, Pasiem shared, as people cultivating vegetables and fruits were not able to sell their produce due to the curfew, their crops were rotting in the fields up on the hills.

    Download videoCopy linkGet code
    © Sputnik . Pasiem Singson
    Village Youth Club in India’s Assam Sets Up ‘Blessing Hut’ to Help Needy People in COVID Times

    “So, the ones willing to help others can just walk in and donate such items and the needy are taking them to consume. Our purpose is to ensure that nobody in and around us goes to sleep without food during this difficult time," he added.

    The hut was inaugurated by the local pastor on 25 May this year. Now, with the ease in COVID restrictions, donations have also started from Haflong Town, located 11 kilometres from the village.

    Asked about how they are monitoring the donations or those who are taking away the things, Pasiem said no such record has to be maintained. “We have noticed that the vegetables, clothes, rice, etc. are disappearing in a day or two which itself tells the success story of the hut.”

    Apart from the Blessing Hut, the people of Notun Leikul donated green vegetables from their farms in the containment zones in Haflong Town twice during the month of May.

    In the second week of May, a mass Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 was conducted in the village by a health team from Jatinga state dispensary and no one tested coronavirus positive.

    Related:

    BJP Appoints Local Persona as Chief of Assam After Defeat in Key States
    Indian States Boost Gadget Distribution As Students Fear Isolation From Next COVID-19 Lockdown
    Daily Wagers in India's Tea Estates in Assam Face Brunt of COVID
    Tags:
    Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, healthcare, Healthcare, health, health, health, Health, health, Health, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, Indians, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse