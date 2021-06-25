Bank Guard in India Opens Fire on Man Trying to Enter Without Mask – Video

On Friday a bank security guard in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly District allegedly opened fire on a customer who was trying to enter without a mask, police said.
The customer – Rajesh Kumar – was seriously injured and taken to hospital while the guard was arrested
Kumar tried to walk into the bank at around 11:30am when he had an altercation with the guard, Keshav Prasad Mishra, who in a fit of anger fired at him, the police said.
WARNING! Following videos are disturbing and may offend sensibilities
A bank guard shot a customer in the leg for not wearing a facemask for the Chinese #COVID. Everyone seemed relaxed and took it well except the wife. pic.twitter.com/HM2s5YXzRs— JackPotKim (@jackkim36566031) June 25, 2021
बरेली सिविल लाइंस बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा में बिना मासिक के बैंक में जाने पर बैंक के गार्ड ने ग्राहक को गोली मारी @Uppolice @MuddsirShaikh3 @Chand__INC @HinaAltaf78 @JoyousHussain @ShayarImran_Fan @afrozsahil @ShayarImran @LambaAlka @AafiyahJ @JawedAlam_ @ZaraHayat0 @khushi9595 pic.twitter.com/e1MK2YouUx— MD Mukhtar 💯 Follow Back (@Mukhtar4042) June 25, 2021
