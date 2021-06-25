India's Protesting Farmers Call for Next Tractor Rally, Draft Letters to Indian President

On 22 June, union leader Rakesh Tikait warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if his government does not repeal the three new farm laws passed in September 2020, the farmers' demonstrations will worsen throughout the country.

After completing some work in the fields, more farmers from the state of Uttar Pradesh have started to reach the borders of Delhi. The aim is to remind India's ruling party that seven months since protests began, the farmers are still serious about their demands and waiting for action from the government.

Farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi told the media that they have decided to organise tractor rallies in the area on 26 June. This will be the second tractor rally in five months since the one organised on 26 January - India's Republic Day - turned violent in Delhi.

© REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI Farmers cross a barricade during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi, India, January 26, 2021

Speaking to Sputnik, Dharmendra Mallik, a spokesman for farmer union Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) said that the politicians have been "hopeless" as the farmers wait for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider their distress, and so they are taking a different approach.

"The emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977 seems less dire than the emergency in which we are engulfed. The government seems happy about the fact that so many people are away from home protesting, at a time a deadly virus is unleashed. We have decided to lobby President Ram Nath Kovind," Mallik said.

As part of their new plan of action, the farming community in its maximum capacity in all states, will gather outside their respective governor's house to demonstrate.

"Our farmer brothers and sisters who reach to seek discussions with the governors of their respective states will take along a letter of request, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind. He is also responsible for the country. He must take notice of our struggles. We think President Kovind should look in this matter," Mallik added.

On 26 January, farmers protesting against farm laws around Delhi organised a tractor rally after which major clashes erupted between the protesters and police officials.

The demonstrators are protesting against two new farm bills and one amendment act, namely the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Although Modi and his government back these laws and describe them as “progressive”, the farmers fear the laws will dilute the minimum support price (MSP) system, as the new laws require farmers to enter into supply contracts with a buyer.