'Indian-Made 5G Tested, Gives 1GBPS Speed', Claims Billionaire Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited Chief Executive Officer, Mukesh Ambani, said on Thursday that Indian-made 5G systems developed by his telecom firm Jio have been tested.
Addressing his company's Annual General Meeting, Ambani also said that speed of 1 Gigabyte per second has been achieved by Jio's 5G systems and he promised a commercial roll-out soon.
"Jio has taken tremendous strides in maturing state-of-the-art 5G technology, signifying a quantum leap to the next frontier of wireless broadband. Our ‘Made in India’ solution is comprehensive, complete and globally competitive," the 64-year-old tycoon said.
— Flame of Truth (@flameoftruth) June 24, 2021
Ambani has also announced the launch of affordable 5G-enabled smartphones developed in partnership with Google. He said the "JioPhone Next" devices will first roll-out in India in the coming months and will later be exported to other nations also.
In a video message, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai also revealed a new 5G partnership between Google Cloud and Jio.
"This will help more than a billion Indians to connect to a faster internet, support businesses in digital transformation and lay the foundation for the next phase of India’s digitisation," Pichai said.
The 5G-related announcements made by Ambani have excited tech-enthusiasts in India.
— Samaskarebyaha (@samskarebyaha) June 24, 2021
— Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) June 24, 2021
— Prabhu Ram (@prabhu_ram) June 24, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)