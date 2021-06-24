Register
12:01 GMT24 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A healthcare worker reacts as she receives the second dose of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a hospital in Ahmedabad, India, February 15, 2021

    Will Vaccinating Mothers Save Children From the Impending Third COVID-19 Wave in India?

    © REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082171066_0:85:2887:1709_1200x675_80_0_0_82b5e9e728694cddf65eb6247882931d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106241083229282-will-vaccinating-mothers-save-children-from-the-impending-third-covid-19-wave-in-india/

    India has recorded 391,981 COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic last year. After being hit by the deadly second wave, the Narendra Modi government revised the vaccination policy, aiming to inoculate the entire population by the end of 2021.

    West Bengal state chief Mamata Banerjee announced a series of measures to stop children from getting infected in the anticipated 'third wave' of coronavirus. Among the measures, the government declared that the state administration prioritise the vaccination of mothers with children aged up to 12 to curb the spread of the virus among kids.

    During the second wave of the COVID-19 in India, more children were affected by the virus compared to the first year of the pandemic. In West Bengal, at least 21,000 children tested positive between February and May this year. 

    "The decision was taken because mothers are primary caregivers to the children and vaccinating them will stop the transmission process," a state health official told Sputnik.

    Earlier this month, the state of Andhra Pradesh too announced priority inoculation for mothers with children up to age 5. However, there is little evidence suggesting that such a step would actually help children fight the mutating virus.

    "Everyone should get vaccinated, but there is no scientific approach to the measure. A new study now shows that lactating mothers can safely take the vaccine. However, there are concerns about huge crowds at vaccination centres becoming a hotspot and infecting mothers. There is no concrete argument to suggest that children are especially vulnerable in the third wave. There is perhaps apprehension with the reopening of physical schools and a lack of vaccines," Dr Oommen John, Fellow at the George Institute for Global Health India told Sputnik.

    A study published in the medical journal 'Vaccines' shows a strong secretion of SARS-CoV-2-specific IgA and IgG antibodies has been detected in breast milk for six weeks after vaccination. This means the antibodies pass through the breast milk of a vaccinated mother, which is likely to provide some protection to babies; the study claims.

    The clamour over the 'third wave' of infection increased in India after  All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) chief Dr Randeep Guleria in an interview said that the bout will arrive in 6-8 weeks. India recently discovered 40 cases of infection caused by another mutation of the virus named Delta Plus or B.1.617.2.1. Virologists have expressed their concern over this new variant's high transmission rate. The Delta variant, which is said to be the reason behind India's deadly 'second wave' has now spread to 75 countries.

    "Since the virus has a high mutation rate, the government should caution citizens of reinfections instead of painting a rosy picture of high recovery rate. The (central government) should also check for the states where surveillance systems are picking up activities. States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala reported a high number of cases last year and have started, picking up activity. This should be a cause of concern because similar infection patterns will be recorded in other states. Once the lockdown gets lifted for economic reasons and people start mingling without universal COVID measures, the transmission rate will increase," Dr John said.

    The only way to stop the transmission is through avoiding crowds and super spreading events where one person in a closed room with 20 others can potentially infect everyone, he added.

    According to official data, as of 20 June India had administered at least 300 million vaccine doses. That is less than a quarter of India's population which is almost 1.4 billion, and only 5 percent of adult Indians have received both jabs so far. West Bengal has so far administer over 2 million doses.

    Related:

    Migrants, Labourers Forgotten in India's Vaccination Drive
    ‘What a Joke': US Mocked For Donating Just 80 Vials of Pfizer Vaccine to Trinidad and Tobago
    Opposition Slams BJP Gov't Over Erecting Banners Thanking PM Modi For Free Vaccination
    Tags:
    mother, West Bengal, India, Sputnik V, Sputnik, vaccine, vaccine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Poland fan holds up a scarf before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Spain and Poland at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain on 19 June 2021.
    Gorgeous Female Fans Cheer National Teams at EURO 2020
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse