Indian Navy, Air Force Conduct War Games With US Aircraft Carrier In Indian Ocean - Photos

India and the US have begun a two-day naval exercise in the Indian Ocean region reflecting the growing bond in the two countries' defence and military partnership.
“The Indian Naval warships along with aircraft from the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force will be engaged in joint multi-domain operations with the Carrier Strike Group comprising Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey, and Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.
AF fighter jets- Jaguar and Su-30 MKI- along with airborne early warning and control systems (AEW&C) and Air-to-Air Refueller aircraft are also part of the joint exercise.
The two-day exercise aims to strengthen the bilateral relationship and cooperation between India and the US by demonstrating the two nations' ability to integrate and coordinate comprehensively in maritime operations, the Navy statement added.
High-speed operations during the exercise include advanced air defense exercises, cross deck helicopter operations, and anti-submarine exercises.
"The Indian Navy and US Navy regularly take part in a host of bilateral and multilateral exercises which underscore the shared values of the partner navies, in ensuring commitment to an open, inclusive and rule-based international order,” the Indian Navy said.
