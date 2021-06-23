Register
15:20 GMT23 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian army soldiers on 28 February 2021 stand on a snow-covered road near the Zoji La mountain pass that connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, bordering China.

    India Looking for Groundwater in Ladakh to Sustain Troops Guarding China Border, Hydrogeologist Says

    © AFP 2021 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082661338_0:24:3072:1752_1200x675_80_0_0_d5143ab896aa1725caa82985518feddb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106231083217927-india-looking-for-groundwater-in-ladakh-to-sustain-troops-guarding-china-border-hydrogeologist-says/

    The Indian Army is exploring and drilling for water in the high-up mountain desert at Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) which is about 17,000ft above sea level in eastern Ladakh. DBO is one of the remotest and strategically most important outposts on the Line of Actual Control where Indian and Chinese soldiers have been locked in confrontation since last May.

    Dr Ritesh Arya, an eminent hydrogeologist who has helped the Indian Army explore and find water at great altitudes in the Himalayas, is leading the groundwater exploration in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Dr Arya, who shot to fame when he appeared in the Guinness Book of World Records for drilling the world's highest artesian borehole at a height of 12,000ft, has also served as Director of the Geothermal Energy division of the United Nations' International Sustainable Energy Organization. 

    Sputnik: What is the aim of your drilling across the Himalayas?

    Dr Ritesh Arya: Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh is part of the ancient Old Silk Route where there are no dwellings because of the inhospitable weather and terrain. In winter the temperature plummets, freezing the natural streams and other sources of water making it very difficult to sustain life in such hostile conditions. Lack of drinking water is considered one of the possible reasons traders abandoned the Old Silk Route. But the Galwan valley is strategically important as it has been, since ancient times, the gateway to Tibet, China, Afghanistan, the central Asian countries and Mongolia. Even today the route at Depsang plain and Karakoramis is heavily littered with bones of animals, mainly double humped Mongolian camels, who perished most likely for lack of water or after being caught in snow storms. 

    We have conducted probes for the Army and Indian Air Force since 1999 and have been successful in finding groundwater and drawing it at very great altitude in places such as Chushul (14,500ft), Siachen (18,900ft) Kargil Drass (the second-coldest place on Earth) and even in Galwan.

    Drilling water
    © Photo : Dr Ritesh Arya
    Drilling water

    Sputnik: What does groundwater exploration mean for the Indian Army in eastern Ladakh?

    Dr Ritesh Arya: Before the stand-off with China in the Pangong Tso region, the Indian Army had far fewer troops in the area. Now, as tension with China has spiked, there are more soldiers and the need for water has increased many times. Our search for water in the area has helped the Army sustain the forces. Groundwater exploration and development  in the area has helped the Army sustain the forces specially during the winter when there is snow everywhere and all other surface water sources freeze.

    Sputnik: What is your assessment of groundwater in eastern Ladakh and how has it helped in sustaining soldiers deployed in the region?

    Dr Ritesh Arya: I prepared a conceptual model to explain where groundwater resources occurred and how they moved in the Himalayas and have been exploring and developing groundwater resources at almost all inhabitable civil and army locations. They have water in borewell form where water is pumped to get water. The groundwater that we have found in eastern Ladakh is a sustainable source and even in winter, the temperature of the water remains between 7 and 9 degrees centigrade - it is lukewarm water when you compare it with the outside temperature of -30C. 

    On the energy front, solar energy is being developed and hydroelectric energy has potential - but these energies have limited potential when climatic conditions are not favourable. There are a lot of hot springs in Ladakh which the locals have used for bathing and therapeutic value and in some places the warm water can be used for all purposes without having to heat it at all. There is a huge potential to develop geothermal energy in the region which can meet the ever increasing energy demand presently met by fossil fuel sustainably. 

    Drilling Leh
    © Photo : Dr Ritesh Arya
    Drilling Leh

    Sputnik: What is your proposal about reconstructing a lake that existed in eastern Ladakh in ancient times?

    Dr Ritesh Arya: There is sufficient scientific evidence that a paelo lake existed in DBO Eastern Ladakh nearly 10,000 years ago and continued to serve the traders, camels and sheep until the early 16th century. There was flooding because of global warming and lake walls were breached. Efforts need to be made for reconstructing it in a systemic and phased manner. This will be a huge boost to the morale of soldiers deployed in the inhospitable terrain and can also encourage tourism in the border villages.

    Sputnik: What are the chances of geological exploration for mineral and oil in the region? 

    Dr Ritesh Arya: Fossils have been reported from various locations in eastern Ladakh. During my visit I found a lot of fossils of shells of marine animals. Since oil, gas and uranium is being developed in central Asian countries and is being exported to China. India can explore these possibilities in these virgin areas and detailed study can help explore and develop these precious resources. 

    Related:

    Video of Indian Soldiers Dancing Near Pangong Tso Lake in India's Ladakh Region Goes Viral
    'India Should Be Happy With What Has Been Achieved': China 'Refuses to Vacate Disputed Ladakh Areas'
    India Wary of Chinese Army's Summer Exercises in Eastern Ladakh
    Tags:
    groundwater, Sputnik, PLA, Ladakh region, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Researchers prepare to move an Egyptian mummy from the Civic Archaeological Museum of Bergamo to Milan's Policlinico hospital to undergo a CT scan in order to investigate its history, in Bergamo, Italy, 21 June 2021.
    3,000-Year-Old Mystery: Secrets of Egyptian Mummy to Be Revealed
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse