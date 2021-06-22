Bollywood Actress Taapsee Pannu Rocks Sari in Russia, Sharing Glimpse of Her Dream Vacation

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is all gung-ho about her upcoming movies, including an official remake of the 1998 German film "Run Lola Run" titled "Looop Lapeta", thriller "Dobaaraa", sports drama "Rashmi Rocket", and murder mystery "Haseen Dillruba".

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who shot to fame with her critically acclaimed performances in "Pink", "Naam Shabana", "Mulk", and "Thappad", went on a footloose vacation exploring the beauty of Russia with her sister Shagun.

While her social media is buzzing with breathtaking visuals of her dream trip, netizens can't take their eyes off her rocking a sari.

Walking down the street of Saint Petersburg, Taapsee sported an ethnic Indian yet chic look, wearing a white summer saree over a plain blue blouse paired with bangles and sneakers.

Taapsee posted a picture on social media last week in which she can be seen wearing a navy blue sari with a bright yellow blouse and striking a pose with her sister at the Central Pavilion of the All Russian Exhibition Centre in Moscow.

Netizens are lauding her on social media for choosing to wear Indian attire abroad as many people like to go for a more Western look when on vacation outside India.

Taapsee flooded Instagram with pictures of her visit to popular tourist destinations in Russia, including the Church of the Saviour on Blood, the Peter and Paul Fortress, St. Isaac's Cathedral, State Hermitage Museum, and many others.

