Register
17:07 GMT22 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bishnupur, West Bengal, India.

    Modi's BJP Walks The Tightrope In Volatile Indian State With 'Divide Bengal' Plan

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107790/97/1077909768_0:187:1920:1267_1200x675_80_0_0_095af5fcbcfe4ac3ab43d674b7114787.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106221083205859-modis-bjp-walks-the-tightrope-in-volatile-indian-state-with-divide-bengal-plan/

    After facing a humiliating defeat in the state Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has upped its ante in the fight against the governing Trinamool Congress (TMC). This 'divide Bengal' plan is said to be another trick to keep political temperatures high until the next parliamentary elections scheduled for 2024.

    After a few leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded last week that a separate North Bengal Union Territory be carved out from the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, another lawmaker of the party has now called for a separate Jangalmahal state.

    BJP politician Saumitra Khan told local media on Monday: "Bengal is turning into a refuge for the Rohingya. And West Bengal state chief, Mamata Banerjee, is rejecting the Citizenship Amendment Act. It won’t be long before we are called outsiders in our own land. This is why I feel this region should be turned into a separate state."

    He asserted that districts such as Birbhum, Burdwan, Asansol, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur, Jhargram, West and East Midnapore and a few parts of Hooghly should club together and be granted statehood.

    The amendments to the Indian Citizenship Act allow citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists and Parsis from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. However, the law doesn't extend the same rights to Muslims, something seen as discriminatory and which sparked massive nationwide protests in 2020.

    Last week, BJP politicians John Barla, Jayanta Roy and later Aloke Chakraborty added their voices to the calls for a separate territory comprising the hill districts Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, and Kalimpong. Barla asked that the Central leadership take the split to the Parliament.

    After his statement, Jibon Singha, separatist leader from the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), also released a video in which he is seen agreeing to the demand.

    After these public statements, West Bengal state chief Mamata Banerjee was said to be fuming over the "partition plan". Rebuking the leaders, she declared: "We will never allow any further partition of Bengal. The proponents of a split should know that they will get a fitting reply from the people of the state." The ruling Trinamool quickly started a social media campaign '#BengalStandsUnited'.

    "Didn't think the BJP would play such dirty tricks after losing the elections. They are playing with a state's sentiment. Just because they are in power they think they can do anything. This is not Kashmir. Didi [Mamata Banerjee] will give Modi a fitting reply," state minister Bratya Basu told Sputnik.

    Although this is the first time a demand for a consolidated North Bengal has been raised by politicians, since 1907 there have been calls for Kamtapur, Cooch Behar and Gorkhaland regions to be made separate states. These movements have often turned violent: the Gorkhaland demonstrations became a nightmare for state government in 2017 when the popular tourist destination was closed down for 104 days.

    The locals, however, have shown their resentment over this move. At least five formal police complaints have been filed against Barla and the people of Darjeeling welcomed state governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with black flags on Monday during his seven-day visit to the hilly region. Disgusted by the politician's demands, Ganga Prasad Sharma - the BJP chief from Alipurduar - abandoned his party and switched his loyalties to the TMC.

    Although the state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh maintains that these demands are entirely a personal thing and not motivated by the party, the BJP has yet to take any action against the politicians. "The BJP has never been in favour of dividing Bengal. It has always wanted development for West Bengal as a whole. However, given the lawlessness in the state, some people might get frustrated and this frustration has probably led them to make such demands," Ghosh told reporters.

    BJP Strongholds: Reason Behind Such Demands?

    So far Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders have refrained from giving a statement on this row.

    The BJP enjoys a comfortable majority in the northern part of the state after winning 25 of 42 seats in the six districts in the recently conducted elections.

    In the Jangalmahal region, BJP managed to sweep Purulia, Midnapore, Bishnupur and Jhargram regions during the 2019 general elections. But the party was only able secure 15 out of 40 seats in the state elections. The remaining 25 went to TMC.

    "Khan just followed in Barlra's footsteps. The issue was not raked up with the central leadership earlier. We know it won't play out well in the upcoming elections but it has rattled the state chief. As long as the issue keeps her on her toes," a senior BJP member told Sputnik.

    West Bengal bears the scars of two partitions - one in 1905 and another during the Independence in 1947. Once British India's most industrialised state, West Bengal's GDP started falling drastically after the second partition.

    Related:

    Discourse on 1947 Partition Must Continue to Understand Human Capacity for Violence: Indian Author
    Reverse Migration of Over 100 Leaders Hits BJP in West Bengal After Losing Polls
    West Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee Slams Narendra Modi's BJP For 'Divide Bengal' Proposal
    Tags:
    Sputnik, Independence, divided loyalties, regional divide, lawmakers, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), India, Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal, Partition of India, partition
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bedroom furniture, including cardboard beds, for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village is shown in a display room at the Village Plaza.
    Tokyo 2020: First Look at Olympic Village
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse