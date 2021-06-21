Register
17:20 GMT21 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble.

    Indian Star Aashka Goradia, Husband Brent Goble Ooze Joy As Acro-Yoga Inspires Fans

    © Photo : aashkagoradia/instagram
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/15/1083198475_0:103:1201:778_1200x675_80_0_0_911e6a458fa06089a5745d25ec90dfa4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106211083197086-indian-star-aashka-goradia-husband-brent-goble-ooze-joy-as-acro-yoga-inspires-fans/

    Mixing yoga with acrobatics, ‘acro-yoga’ has been something of a craze for the past few years. It is a popular form of workout that brings partners together as they lift and balance their other half to create acrobatic formations. It also draws on the traditions of circus arts, cheer-leading, and dance.

    From lifting each other to balancing and creating acrobatic poses, the power-couple actress Aashka Goradia and Indian-American yoga expert Brent Goble practise their acro-yoga with considerable flair and have been an inspiration to a plethora of couples.

    On International Yoga Day, Aashka and Brent tell how acro-yoga has become a new craze, how they got hooked on it, and how it has transformed their life completely.

    Sputnik: How did acro-yoga strengthen your relationship with Brent?

    Aashka: Brent and I didn’t plan to do yoga to master a fitness form or get more likes on Instagram.

    We do yoga to get to know one another better, have fun and celebrate our togetherness. Mastery becomes a way to do it when you fully enjoy what you are doing. We love anything and everything we do together.

    Sputnik: How difficult was it to do acro-yoga?

    Brent: With acro-yoga you have to approach each challenge with a sense of fun and exploration. If you’re too caught up in the intricacies, then you’re not in sync with each other, and mishaps can happen. While doing acro-yoga, I work as a base for Aashka to make a shape. As a base, I have to keep aware of how she’s breathing.

    The quality of her breath will determine the expression of a position we are attempting. The same carries through to our relationship.

    Sputnik: What made you realise that yoga is your calling?

    Brent: I’ve been practising yoga for 22 years. Living in New York City, yoga was an excellent way for me to keep my health up between stage performances. As the pressures of living in New York began to rise, I noticed the deeper effects of yoga affecting my life. I knew yoga would become an integral part of the rest of my life.

    Aashka: I could respect yoga in its full form once Brent got it in my life in the way no one else did. He wanted to teach me and I wanted to learn. There is no greater joy than being able to learn something that your heart has desired for a long time - in my case, it is the path of being well and serving well.

    Sputnik: How did yoga transform your life?

    Aashka Goradia: Things matter to me now in a whole new way. There is a whole new perspective towards life. My goal is to experience all dimensions of the human body and energy, instead of mastering yoga.

    Brent: Yoga has given me the clarity and resilience that nothing else could. It encouraged me to change myself physically and mentally which led to a more mature understanding of life’s deeper meanings.

    Sputnik: What was the most challenging thing about practising yoga?

    Brent: I tend to forget to approach my own practice with integrity and honesty. I teach the yoga lifestyle but I can forget just how the tenets apply to my life. As teachers, we need to remember we are also students and will always be.

    Sputnik: Celebrities often get trolled or body-shamed on social media for flaunting their body in a bikini. Did you also get trolled for doing yoga in a bikini?

    Aashka: I feel I’m one of those blessed people who doesn’t get trolled. I love the community that has been built on my social media. Both men and women see my posts as a way of being better, being who you are.

    I don’t just put bikini pictures to be sexy, but to celebrate the human body and things it can do. Sexy is a part of perception and not action alone.

    Sputnik: Why do so many people fall off with yoga practice?

    Brent: Yoga takes time to root itself in one’s life. Sometimes people take up the practice because they’re curious. Some want to try a new impressive pose. Some want to take better care of their life. All those reasons are valid. But in order for yoga to work properly, one must stay dedicated and committed to it.

    Sputnik: What is it like to make a lucrative career out of yoga which used hardly to be considered a full-fledged profession?

    Brent: In any profession, and especially yoga, it’s challenging to make your skills marketable at first. Just because you have a certification doesn’t necessarily mean you’re “ready” to teach. It takes time to mature into this path. And even more time to attract a dedicated following. Yoga isn’t a profession one should go into with the intention of making money. It’s about health and wellbeing and thus sharing the teachings to better the life of those around you.

    Sputnik: How are you planning to take yoga to the next level?

    Brent: As I’m rounding out the first 1000 hours of teaching, I plan to register Peace of Blue Yoga (POBY) - my centre in Goa state - as a school that will allow me to help students become teachers themselves and assist existing teachers to meet their continuing education requirements.

    Related:

    Pole Dancing is More Than Just a Stripper’s Act or a Bar Prop, Says Indian Actress Aashka Goradia
    World Health Day: Indian Celebs Share Their Secret Mantras to Healthy Living in COVID Times
    International Day of Yoga: How India's Ancient Spiritual Art Was Born in 'Mystical' Himalayan Town
    Tags:
    Indians, acrobatics, celebrity, International Yoga Day, yoga, yoga, bollywood dancers, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    England fan (L) and a Scotland fan arriving prior to a Group D football match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London.
    UEFA EURO 2020: Fans Dress up to Cheer For Their National Teams
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse