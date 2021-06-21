Indian PM Modi Launches Training App as the World Marks Yoga Day

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kicked off celebrations for the seventh "International Day of Yoga" in India by launching an app called "mYoga".
In a collective effort, India's Ministry of Ayush, which is focused on developing a domestic medicine system, and the World Health Organisation have contributed to developing the "mYoga" app.
"The mYoga app will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us achieve our 'One World, One Health' motto", Modi said.
Addressing the #YogaDay programme. https://t.co/tHrldDlX5c— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2021
Marking international yoga day, Indian Army soldiers deployed in the eastern Ladakh region began their day by indulging in exercises in the snow-covered hilly terrain. Security personnel in other parts of the nation, like Kashmir, Darjeeling, and Kerala also joined in the special yoga sessions organised by their seniors.
Indian Army Soldiers in Eastern Ladakh practice #Yoga synchronized with Buddhist chants to enhance their agility and alertness. #YogaDay2021 pic.twitter.com/je07bkfyHj— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 21, 2021
#IndianArmy— PRO Defence Trivandrum (@DefencePROTvm) June 21, 2021
Pangode Military Station,celebrates #InternationalDayOfYoga . The theme of #YogaDay2021 is 'Yoga for Well-being'.
Soldiers and their families actively participated in various asanas for physical and mental wellbeing.#YogaForWellness
#YogaForAll #IDY2021 pic.twitter.com/sc3edgRFHh
Gorkha soldiers of Indian Army performing yoga keeping aside their weapons.#Darjeeling#Gorkhaland— Kenden Tshering 🇮🇳 (@kendentshering) June 21, 2017
#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/ZUgDlH4dqn
As per a report prepared by online research firm CompareCamp in May 2020, the Indian art of Yoga is practiced by over 300 million people around the world.
Along with India, other countries including the US, Australia, and Canada also marked yoga day by participating in physical as well as online programmes.
In NYC's iconic Times Square over 3,000 people gathered with water bottles and mats to perform yoga together.
Latest: US | Consulate General of India, New York partnered with the Times Square Alliance to host the International Yoga celebrations in Times Square on Sunday. Over 3,000 people attended the day-long event which was themed 'Solstice'. pic.twitter.com/BahEzWVhLN— Totlani Krishan🇮🇳 (@kktotlani) June 21, 2021
Yoga in #TimesSquare as the summer solstice approaches pic.twitter.com/6SoeVTB6JO— Marty Rabinowitz (@marty888nyc) June 20, 2021
Canada 🇨🇦 celebrates International Day of Yoga with Gurudev @SriSri !@HCI_Ottawa @MEAIndia @PMOIndia #YogaDay2021 #IDY2021 #YogaForAll #YogaForWellness pic.twitter.com/Uj6UvJ6xtb— Sri Sri Yoga (@ArtofLivingYoga) June 21, 2021
Sydney Celebrates International Day of Yoga 2021. SRMD Australia in association with @CGISydney celebrated IDY 2021 at Bradfield Park in the backdrop of iconic Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge Sydney. #IDY2021 #YogaForWellness #InternationalDayOfYoga @Vinay1011 pic.twitter.com/WtXiWVdY26— India in Sydney (@cgisydney) June 20, 2021
Considering the COVID protocols that require social distancing, several yoga programmes from India and around the world have chosen virtual means to reach global enthusiasts. Yoga experts and teachers have been roped in to speak and train people in the art via online mediums.
Celebrating International Yoga day celebrations. Prof. Ravi Kumar demonstrated through online. pic.twitter.com/c4rKjEKxSR— NIT WARANGAL (@warangal_nit) June 21, 2021
International Yoga day celebration at the Mahatma Basweshwar College, Latur & Online also on 21 st June 2021.— Dr. Shrikant Gaikwad (@Shrikantgkwd) June 21, 2021
"Yoga is not a work-out it is a work-in, and this is the point of spiritual practice to make us teachable to open up our hearts and focus our awareness. pic.twitter.com/70Q9NIYSzo
