Register
07:13 GMT21 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Thursday, June 18, 2015, photo, Indians perform anti gravity aerial yoga in Ahmadabad, India

    Peace and No Stress: How Yoga is Gaining Popularity Among Indian Millennials

    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106211083194354-peace-and-no-stress-how-yoga-is-gaining-popularity-among-indian-millennials/

    Yoga is now back in demand, especially among Indian millennials. The tech-savvy generation is now slowly incorporating the age-old practice into their routine to care for their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

    Yoga, an ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India is now garnering renewed appeal as a proven tool for well-being, especially among Indian millennials.

    This picture taken on June 19, 2018, shows people practising yoga on a terrace at the Anand Prakash yoga ashram in Rishikesh in India's Uttarakhand state
    © AFP 2021 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
    Indian State Offers Knowledge About Past Life to Treat Anxiety During International Yoga Festival
    Experts observe that this "super competitive generation" that tracks everything from their calorie intake to their daily footsteps is now prioritising well-being and peace over other things.

    "With the onset of the pandemic, work from home and lack of movement have made all kinds of online fitness solutions popular. Lack of availability of fitness equipment forced people to take up the next best available option, yoga was that option. Also, the millennials are adopting Asana (name for the poses or postures in yoga) that helps them to keep up the challenge and gain great flexibility and strength", Mita Vinay, yoga teacher and founder of Bodhsara told Sputnik.

    According to media reports, India has experienced a major surge in Fitbit users (241 percent) who've now started using meditation, pilates, and yoga, making them the most popular activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Moreover, experts also stressed that millennials are conscious about their eating habits and appearance. Per a report by Yoga Alliance, globally, 23 percent of yoga practitioners are in the 30-39 age bracket and 20 percent are 40-49 years of age. Additionally, young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 make up 19 percent of yoga practitioners.

    "They prefer toned muscles and a good physique. The benefit of yoga is that it can be practiced anywhere and anytime even with a smartphone in hand. While performing yoga asanas, our body releases serotonin and oxytocin that brings a feeling of happiness and contentment for an individual", Dr Aafrin Shabbir, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai told Sputnik.

    This picture taken on June 19, 2018, shows people practising yoga on a terrace at the Anand Prakash yoga ashram in Rishikesh in India's Uttarakhand state
    © AFP 2021 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
    Alabama House Votes to Remove Decades-Long Ban on Yoga in Schools
    There are over 300 million yoga practitioners in the world and almost 50 percent of all yoga practitioners are from India. 

    Dr Shabbir also said that yoga gives clarity of thought and relaxes one's mind, de-stresses and helps one balance their life, improves flexibility and helps in concentration, corrects one's posture, as well as enhances good sleep.

    "As we all are aware, yoga enhances immunity, hence, it is extremely crucial in these tough times. Breathing exercises improve lung function and clear sinuses, which helps in building lung capacity and strength. Yoga asanas help in reducing muscle pain and tiredness while easing out stress. Thus, practicing yoga during the pandemic can be beneficial in many ways", Dr Shabbir said.

    Sarvesh Shashi, the founder of SARVA who has been practicing yoga for the last 17 years, told Sputnik that the pandemic has forced everyone to rethink the importance of their fitness. 

    "When we didn't have the opportunity to exercise in studios/gyms, when work took over and became overwhelming we realised how much physical activity meant to us and what was the importance of it. When we couldn't interact with others and began to feel lonely, anxious, and other feelings of fear and confusion is when we realised that our mental health was deteriorating. Yoga offers a solution to all of this. It's like all of the benefits rolled into one, the benefits of physical wellness and mental wellness both put together in one single powerful practice", Shashi told Sputnik.

    yoga
    © CC0
    Check Out This Asana! YouTube Allows Uploading Videos of Nude People Using Naked Yoga Pretext
    Sputnik also reached out to some of the "super-busy and super-stressed" millennials who said that they have adopted yoga as it covers every exercise and gives them a feeling of content at the end of every routine.

    "I have not been able to go to the gym regularly throughout this pandemic and after a point, you just can't keep ignoring your health. Initially, it took me a while to get the hang of the asanas but once I got it, there was no turning back. It gives peace and releases all the stress. It has become a part of my life now", Arun, a software analyst at Capgemini, told Sputnik.

    Most millennials are now aware that yoga is the best way to deal with the stress and expectations of the sedentary lifestyle that they lead. In fact, whether it is Surya Namaskar or anulomvilom, yoga can be done anywhere, anytime, one can do chair yoga while working, which makes it the best choice for millennials.

    Related:

    Indian Yoga Guru Ramdev-Linked Ayurvedic Firm Patanjali Fined, Restrained from Using 'Coronil' Name
    India's Rajasthan to Sue Yoga Guru Ramdev Over 'Illegal Human Trial' of Anti-COVID-19 Drug
    Tags:
    SARS coronavirus, Millennials, India, International Yoga Day, yoga
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse