Register
04:57 GMT21 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Offering Prayers To the Elements of Nature Is Part of Performing Yoga

    International Day of Yoga: How India's Ancient Spiritual Art Was Born in 'Mystical' Himalayan Town

    Sputnik/Agni Yoga Ashram
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083194425_0:164:3072:1892_1200x675_80_0_0_896950ca295cbb29825e8d47ed28e0cc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106211083194299-international-day-of-yoga-how-indias-ancient-spiritual-art-was-born-in-mystical-himalayan-town/

    Tracing its roots back to somewhere around 1,500 BC, some of the oldest written records in India mention the practice of “dhayana”, a quieting of the voice of the mind. In modern terms, this practice is called meditation. Between the second and sixth centuries, Indian sages began exploring meditation more deeply, leading to the birth of yoga.

    In the northwest part of India lies the town of Rishikesh, by the banks of the holy Ganges river. Per Hindu scripture, the art of 'yog' came into being over 5,000 years ago in that region. Existing on the foothills of the perpetually snow-capped Himalayan mountains, Rishikesh is a heritage of hermits, the abode of sages, and is internationally considered the yoga capital of the world.

    There are said to be officially 12 forms of yoga, based on combinations of varied kinds of breathing, meditation and physical formations, all of which require intense concentration, will power and commitment to perform, according to yoga orthodoxy. The original teachings of the 12 forms have been well preserved throughout thousands of years in Rishikesh, and are still carefully taught in the town by masters of the art.

    Yoga work-out in Rishikesh, by the Ganges, Surrounded by the Himalayas
    Sputnik
    Yoga work-out in Rishikesh, by the Ganges, Surrounded by the Himalayas

    ​Each year, the town hosts two of world’s biggest yoga celebrations, in March and in June, witnessing the participation of thousands of teachers, spiritual leaders and yoga enthusiasts from all over the world.

    Yoga Enthusiasts Flock to Rishikesh To Experience The Spiritual Essence of the Art
    Sputnik
    Yoga Enthusiasts Flock to Rishikesh To Experience The Spiritual Essence of the Art

    This year, due to the COVID pandemic lockdowns, the Rishikesh celebrations of International Yoga Day on 21 June are using virtual tech to reach millions of practioners around the world. Normally this day would see tens of thousands of tourists from India and around the world flocking to the purported birth city of yoga to engage in the spiritual exercise of deepening their practice under the guidance of teachers who are referred to as 'Maharishis'.

    The celebrations begin with prayer, followed by the ritualistic 'Surya Namaskar', a yogic offering to the sun. Throughout the day, practitioners meditate, savor wholesome vegetarian cuisine and, in the evening, festivities marking the event culminate on the banks of the Ganges by offering a final prayer to the river and to the moon.

    ​This year, the annual yoga event is being organized virtually, featuring several leaders who will be speaking to and training registered audiences online.

    Locals from the town believe that the overwhelming calm and peaceful energy that makes for the extraordinary essence of Rishikesh is - physically or virtually - what draws practitioners of the spiritual art to the city.

    What is Yoga and What is the Sensational Incident That Put Rishikesh on the World Map as Its Hub?

    The union of mental, physical and spiritual practice is summed up in the Sanskrit-Hindi word “yoga”.

    Between the second and fourth centuries, Sage Patanjali, considered the father of yoga, wrote the first records of the practice in a scripture that is named after him. The book, called 'Patanjali', written during the second century BCE, is considered the earliest written reference to the practice, according to a Rishikesh-based yoga master, Abhishek Negi, speaking to Sputnik.

    The holistic practice of yoga is bifurcated into three parts. 'Pranayama', for controlled inhalation and exhalation, 'Aasana', the stability of the body, and 'Dhayana', meditation. Practicing yoga is, in its most essential definition, the alignment of one’s body, mind and spirit as a means to approach and experience divinity while alive.

    “The mention of yoga is found in the ancient Indian texts of Vedas, Puranas, and Upanishads. The stories around yoga mentioned in these scriptures suggest that the art came into existence at Rishikesh itself as a method of ‘healing’. Seers and sages had began secretly experimenting with yoga in the hilly, lush green terrains of Rishikesh thousands of years ago. Slowly as time progressed, the practice began spreading among more people who took shelter under the wings of Indian gurus to learn the techniques, After the British colonizers arrived in India in 1858, the art of yoga, that had been a secret all those years, started to get international attention, ” said Negi, a yoga instructor at the Triyogshala Retreat in Rishikesh.

    In 1968, the famous Western pop band, The Beatles, traveled en masse to Rishikesh to learn yoga and Transcendental Meditation (TM), in the ashram of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. During their roughly three-month stay, the iconic musical group resided at an ashram by the Ganges called 'Chaurasi Kutia' and wrote at least 30 legendary songs, according to John Lennon, one of the band members, in an interview from that same year, including 'Blackbird' and 'Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da' and more from the band’s famous 'White Album'.

    ​The band's visit to Rishikesh and interest in meditation received widespread global media attention. The members left the so-called yogic city following allegations of inappropriate behaviour on the part of their guru (teacher), the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

    ​“The coming of The Beatles to Rishikesh put the otherwise quiet little town tucked in the Himalayas on the world map. More people from around the world came to know about Rishikesh city in India as 'Yog Nagri' or 'Tapovan' – both of which translates to the 'land of yoga and meditation'. The Beatles' ashram is one of the most famous places in Rishikesh for yoga and meditation enthusiasts,” Negi added.

    How is the Experience of Practicing Yoga at its Birthplace and World Capital?

    There are two sides to Rishikesh city, divided by the Ganges flowing between. One side of the town is the inhabited, market area with houses, shops, dispensaries and cafes.

    Yoga Exercises By the Ganges in Rishikesh
    Sputnik/Agni Yoga Ashram
    Yoga Exercises By the Ganges in Rishikesh

    The other side is largely silent, and birds are always chirping in the background. This side is the turf of the Yogis. This is where the leaves on the trees can be heard rustling against each other in the breeze that comes down from the high Himalaya. People sitting in meditation in random nooks and corners of this natural side of Rishikesh is a common sight.

    ​Apart from aesthetically pleasing ashrams and retreats, Yogis submerged in deep meditation can be spotted at serene local spots around the city.

    Yogic Hand-Stand Position In The Backdrop Of Colorful Hindu Temples in Rishikesh
    Sputnik/Agni Yoga Ashram
    Yogic Hand-Stand Position In The Backdrop Of Colorful Hindu Temples in Rishikesh

    In the backdrop of the mountains, forests, river and Sanskrit chants emerging from exotic temples and echoing around, the Neem Beach, Sai Ghaat, Shatrughan Ghat and Swarg Ashram Beach are some of the most favored places for travelers to sit in ease and trip on yoga, locals from Rishikesh told Sputnik.

    Practicing Yoga Overlooking The Iconic 'Laxman Jhula' Bridge In Rishikesh
    Sputnik/Agni Yoga Ashram
    Practicing Yoga Overlooking The Iconic 'Laxman Jhula' Bridge In Rishikesh

    “I have had the opportunity to work in the field of yoga, right here in Rishikesh, with thousands of people every year. On multiple occasions, visitors especially from abroad have told me – ‘once you live in Rishikesh, Rishikesh lives in you forever,” said Lavish Narang, native-born and raised in the city, now running a yoga ashram.

    The generous and welcoming residents of Rishikesh have kept their doors open to tourists and travelers reaching their 'holy land' who have the desire to explore themselves from within.

    “At a time, globalization is at its peak – India is existing in many eras in the same time. While millennials are ushering India forward into the digital world, the elders are preserving the roots of our origination with our traditions and ancient practices. The International Yoga Federation had recently said that over 300 million people from around the globe are now learning yoga – a number which is bound to grow in coming years. We at Rishikesh eagerly await every person who wishes to explore the art of yoga and meditation. From what I’ve seen and heard people talk over the years, it will be an experience they shall never forget,” Narang added.
    A Young Indian 'Yogi' Sits on Rishikesh's Iconic 'Laxmana Jhula' Bridge Before Indulging in Meditation
    Sputnik/Agni Yoga Ashram
    A Young Indian 'Yogi' Sits on Rishikesh's Iconic 'Lakshman Jhula' Bridge Before Indulging in Meditation
    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, exercise, exercises, exercise, meditation, yoga, Yoga, yoga, International Yoga Day, extreme yoga, Yoga People, Himalayas, Uttarakhand, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse