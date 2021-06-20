Register
04:29 GMT20 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People at a cafe

    Indian Acid Attack Survivors Leave No Stone Unturned to Fight Hardship Amid COVID Crisis

    © CC0 / scronfinixio
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/13/1083190288_0:173:1920:1253_1200x675_80_0_0_3c9e7a6b4d2a7c911659407e97dc74a3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106201083188735-indian-acid-attack-survivors-leave-no-stone-unturned-to-fight-hardship-amid-covid-crisis/

    Affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, India’s Sheroes Hangout Café, run by acid-attack survivors - the first such business in the country - in two locations in Uttar Pradesh's Agra and Lucknow, were forced to shut down last year, resulting in a significant financial burden to the survivors for their medical treatment and their livelihoods.

    Life came to a standstill for 22-year-old Anshu Rajput, an acid attack survivor, and many others from Chhanv Foundation, when the COVID-induced lockdown forced them to shut the Sheroes Hangout Café last year. It was their only source of livelihood.

    With the subsequent financial crisis, debt and the disruption in their treatment, survivors at the cafe have struggled to make ends meet.

    “Our Chhanv Foundation was self-sustained before the pandemic and we were generating 75% of our overall revenues through the cafes. But due to the shutdown of cafes, we have been facing a serious financial crisis since last year,” shared Rajput, who was attacked with acid by a jilted suitor when she was 15. 

    “We worked so hard to revive Sheroes cafe after the first lockdown but to no avail,” she added.

    Sheroes Hangout Café, which were once buzzing with global tourists who ate Indian delicacies and interacted with the acid attack survivors to learn their stories and how the culture of caste society and gender politics is changing in the nation, lost their business in the shutdown, leaving most of the survivors without their only source of income.

    Instead of giving up, however, they have resolved to continue their work and spread their message, reinventing their approach to not only battle their own hardships but also start helping those in need amid the pandemic.

    After a long period of lull, the survivors reopened the café with a mission to start a food distribution drive, and also run a fund-raising campaign.

    The team now supplies food packets every day for major district hospitals, isolation wards and vaccination teams.

    Rajput shares that people who are homeless or living in slums, orphanages and old-age homes find it difficult to have a proper meal. “Hence, we wanted to use our already existing resources to serve others,” she said.

    “With our Food Distribution Drive, we brought the survivors and the staff back to the café. We raised funds, encouraged survivors to work at their individual capacity and be mentally healthy amid the lockdown,” Rajput told Sputnik.

    Now that the second lockdown curbs have been lifted, the survivors are gearing up to host tourists at the cafe's Lucknow location starting next week.

    Apart from the food distribution drive, many other acid attack survivors have figured out alternate ways for their livelihood.

    40-year-old Madhu Kashyap, an acid attack survivor, along with her daughter, started making jewelry during the lockdown.

    "The thought of sitting idle at home for months with no work was depressing. So, we started making jewelry which we plan to sell it later. We are also learning new designs from online platforms. Though it is not getting us any income right now, at least we are keeping ourselves creatively involved. All of us are diversifying and looking for ways to be self-sustained," Kashyap told Sputnik.
    Acid attack survivor Madhu Kashyap from Sheroes along with her daughter showcasing their jewellery collection
    © Sputnik
    Acid attack survivor Madhu Kashyap from Sheroes along with her daughter showcasing their jewellery collection

    Last year, the survivors started an online gifting venture: ‘A Gift Story’, as they trained to make chocolates, cakes, paintings, sculptures, and more. 

    “We did have some sales. But that has been at a halt now as we are out of funds and resources,” shared Kashyap, who lost her face after a unhappy suitor threw acid on her when was 16, after she refused his offer of marriage. 

    The adversities led the 26-year-old Roopa to make use of her tailoring skills to explore creating designs and making money for the boutique at Sheroes.

    Acid attack survivor Madhu Kashyap from Sheroes is stitching for her boutique
    © Sputnik
    Acid attack survivor Madhu Kashyap from Sheroes is stitching for her boutique

    While her wish to open an online boutique is yet to be realised, her aim to support her younger brother in his higher education drives her to continue to work and explore different avenues.

    “The Pandemic pushed us not just into unemployment but also affected our mental health. I started working from home, stitching new clothes and taking orders from people. I did whatever I could do and I continued with it. Now that lockdown has been lifted, bringing everything back to normal will take months," Roopa told Sputnik.

    “Come what may, we have to keep moving forward," said Roopa, who was 14 when her stepmother poured acid on her face after accusing her of bad behavior.

    Related:

    Bollywood Superstar Kangana Ranaut's Sister Shares Her Acid Attack Photo
    India's TikTok Star Faizal Siddiqui Draws Flak on Twitter For Video 'Promoting' Acid Attack on Women
    Human Trafficking in India: When Escape Doesn't End the Survivor's Ordeal
    Police Arrest Man Accused of Throwing Acid at Girlfriend, Attempting to Burn Her Alive in India
    Tags:
    pandemics, pandemic, pandemic, life under COVID-19 quarantine, coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown, survivor, survivors, Survivor, acid, India, cafe, acid attacks, acid attack
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse